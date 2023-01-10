Read full article on original website
Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in 25,432 SF Mixed-Use Office/Retail Building in the Heart of Midtown
(RENO, Nev.) — DCG’s Dominic Brunetti, CCIM and Scott Shanks, SIOR, Patrick Riggs, and Gary Tremaine, represented the seller in the disposition of a 25,432 square foot mixed-use office/retail building located at 2195 South Virginia Street. The building was sold to Reno Community Health Center, LLC for $6,400,000, 100% of the initial asking price. The two-story building stands on a 1.7-acre parcel, providing over 70 parking spaces.
963kklz.com
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months
A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
Sierra Sun
Tahoe ski resorts receive about 2 feet of snow; More on way
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow fell through the day on Saturday at Truckee-Tahoe with area resorts reporting more than 2 feet of powder Sunday morning with possibly more on the way. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Truckee-Tahoe region. The updated warning is calling for 8 to 18 inches of snow at lake level and 1 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet.
Nevada Appeal
Spike McGuire now leading Brewery Arts Center
Many know Spike McGuire from his local performances, or his singer/songwriter showcase Loud As Folk, but now he’s taking on the role of executive director for the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City. He’s moved into his new office on King Street and said after he hangs a few...
knpr
Protest highlights ongoing fight over Northern Nevada lithium mine
The fight over Thacker Pass, a lithium-rich area in Northern Nevada, has been raging for months. The state and Lithium America, the company that would be the primary mine investor, say the mine could operate without hurting the environment. The state approved licensing in February 2022. But the people of...
visitcarsoncity.com
Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital
Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
Sierra Sun
Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Truckee-Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Truckee-Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake and through town have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
Landslide closes Nevada highway for months near Yerington
A section of state highway located near the West Walker River in western Nevada is expected to be closed for an extended period of time due to a massive landslide caused by heavy rain.
2news.com
Carpenter's Music World Going out of Business
The beloved Carpenter's Music World at 1090 Kietzke Lane in Reno announced it is going out of business due to a variety of challenges, after being in the greater Reno area for over 50 years. The owner and corporation President, Wendell Carpenter, says after he moved to Arizona about one...
Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy announced a conditional loan of $700 million Friday to an Australian mining company to pursue a lithium project still facing environmental hurdles in Nevada as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. The move...
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
FOX Reno
Winter weather advisory in effect for greater Reno-Sparks, Carson City areas
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Reno-Sparks, Carson City and Minden areas. The advisory is in effect Saturday night through 4 a.m. on Sunday. Three to five inches of snow is forecasted to fall...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: TRUCKEE BURIED IN SNOW, SKI AREAS ARE BOOMING
Some in a California community enjoy the burst of snow hitting their area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Women’s Fund celebrates its 40th anniversary, scholarship applications are open
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women, many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KCRA.com
'Dangerous mountain travel':Snow blankets Sierra, road officials suggest avoiding highway travel
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — Multiple vehicle spinouts amid snowy conditions have led road officials on Interstate 80 in the Sierra to occasionally hold traffic. Caltrans said traffic was held for both directions of the interstate over Donner Summit. Road maps show traffic is flowing again. Chain controls are expected...
Nevada Appeal
Carson schools’ reopening plan reviews approach end
The Carson City School District has entered its final year for updating its safe school reopening plan as required by the Nevada Department of Education after 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic. School board members Tuesday received their latest six-month review from Tasha Fuson, associate superintendent of educational services, who presented changes...
KOLO TV Reno
New tool allows Douglas County residents to report infrastructure damage
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A new tool provided by Douglas County is allowing residents to report damage to structures and infrastructure in Douglas County. The tool can be accessed here. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag the location in question, and give a detailed account of the issue.
KOLO TV Reno
FAA outage impact on RNO & what to know ahead of the holiday weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been a rough few weeks for air travel. First, thousands of flights were canceled, then the FAA malfunction grounded planes altogether. It’s a holiday weekend and a busy one at the airport. If you are flying out and have connecting flights, it is...
