Fernley, NV

nevadabusiness.com

Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in 25,432 SF Mixed-Use Office/Retail Building in the Heart of Midtown

(RENO, Nev.) — DCG’s Dominic Brunetti, CCIM and Scott Shanks, SIOR, Patrick Riggs, and Gary Tremaine, represented the seller in the disposition of a 25,432 square foot mixed-use office/retail building located at 2195 South Virginia Street. The building was sold to Reno Community Health Center, LLC for $6,400,000, 100% of the initial asking price. The two-story building stands on a 1.7-acre parcel, providing over 70 parking spaces.
RENO, NV
963kklz.com

Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months

A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
YERINGTON, NV
Sierra Sun

Tahoe ski resorts receive about 2 feet of snow; More on way

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow fell through the day on Saturday at Truckee-Tahoe with area resorts reporting more than 2 feet of powder Sunday morning with possibly more on the way. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Truckee-Tahoe region. The updated warning is calling for 8 to 18 inches of snow at lake level and 1 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet.
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Spike McGuire now leading Brewery Arts Center

Many know Spike McGuire from his local performances, or his singer/songwriter showcase Loud As Folk, but now he’s taking on the role of executive director for the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City. He’s moved into his new office on King Street and said after he hangs a few...
CARSON CITY, NV
knpr

Protest highlights ongoing fight over Northern Nevada lithium mine

The fight over Thacker Pass, a lithium-rich area in Northern Nevada, has been raging for months. The state and Lithium America, the company that would be the primary mine investor, say the mine could operate without hurting the environment. The state approved licensing in February 2022. But the people of...
NEVADA STATE
visitcarsoncity.com

Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital

Expect the unexpected in Carson City: Surprising experiences await in Nevada’s Capital. When you think of visiting a state capital, things that come to mind may include touring the capitol building, strolling through the town square or browsing through a museum or two. But what about hang gliding? Or,...
CARSON CITY, NV
Sierra Sun

Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Truckee-Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Truckee-Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake and through town have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Carpenter's Music World Going out of Business

The beloved Carpenter's Music World at 1090 Kietzke Lane in Reno announced it is going out of business due to a variety of challenges, after being in the greater Reno area for over 50 years. The owner and corporation President, Wendell Carpenter, says after he moved to Arizona about one...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
koamnewsnow.com

CA: TRUCKEE BURIED IN SNOW, SKI AREAS ARE BOOMING

Some in a California community enjoy the burst of snow hitting their area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Women’s Fund celebrates its 40th anniversary, scholarship applications are open

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Women’s Fund (NVF) is celebrating its 40th anniversary by awarding $400,000 in scholarships to women pursuing an education in Nevada. Since 1983, the Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded $4.9 million in scholarships to northern Nevada women, many who are re-entry women and single mothers who have not had the opportunity to complete their educations due to family issues and/or financial constraints.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Carson schools’ reopening plan reviews approach end

The Carson City School District has entered its final year for updating its safe school reopening plan as required by the Nevada Department of Education after 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic. School board members Tuesday received their latest six-month review from Tasha Fuson, associate superintendent of educational services, who presented changes...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

FAA outage impact on RNO & what to know ahead of the holiday weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been a rough few weeks for air travel. First, thousands of flights were canceled, then the FAA malfunction grounded planes altogether. It’s a holiday weekend and a busy one at the airport. If you are flying out and have connecting flights, it is...
RENO, NV

