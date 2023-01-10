ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Legislation back in session

The state legislature is in session for the 2023 year. Newly elected Representative Jeffrey Hulum III tells News 25 that the top priority this year is fixing infrastructure, especially in Jackson, which is struggling to fix its water system. Hulum also says Gulfport’s soft water plant also needs an upgrade...
MLK Coastwide Celebration underway in South Mississippi

Here in South Mississippi, the MLK Coastwide Celebration is already underway as we continue to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events started Wednesday with a ‘Financing the Dream’ seminar to help map out your dreams of becoming a homebuyer or entrepreneur. The...
1/13 – Jeff’s “Breezy, Sunny, and Cold” Friday Afternoon Forecast

Clearing ensued through the morning as drier and colder air filters into South Mississippi. We will manage low-to-mid 50s across the area as winds will continue to be elevated. Winds will be gusting 25 to 30 MPH this afternoon. While the elevated nature of the winds will back off a bit tonight, they won’t completely relax until late Saturday.
Coast basketball standouts dominate pair of all-star rosters

High school basketball all-stars announced today. We’ve got a ton of them from right here on the Gulf Coast:. Mississippi Association of Coaches Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game (Boys) Biloxi: Duran Parish. Biloxi: James Turner. Gulfport: Kylan Howze. Moss Point: Kedrick Osby. Mississippi Association of Coaches Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game (Girls) Biloxi:...
