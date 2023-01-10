ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Elizabethtown College educates students to make an impact by serving others | Opinion

For those pursuing higher education, choosing a college can be one of the most impactful decisions one can make in their life. This choice can set the trajectory of one’s career and life for years to come. Most notably, a college provides students with experiences, and it is those experiences that shape their growth, both personally and professionally.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
YourErie

HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of “Stuffed with Steve Ford” is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Why are egg prices skyrocketing?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/14/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 14. Nancy Johnson, 94, a resident of Thornwald Home, Carlisle, and formerly of Landisburg, joined her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Millerstown to Charles and Margaret (Reeder) McNaughton. She was a loving...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County

STRASBURG, Pa. — A huge fire destroyed a popular restaurant and inn on Tuesday in Strasburg, Lancaster County. Flames ripped through the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. The fire sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away as approximately 24 fire departments from around Lancaster County doused the flames.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire

Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire. (Lancaster, PA) -- A popular Lancaster County restaurant will be torn down after a fire caused millions of dollars' worth of damage. Fire officials say they responded to the blaze Tuesday at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg Township. All employees got out safely and no one else was injured. Authorities are still investigating an official cause but say the fire may have started on the roof due to some work being done there.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Lottery ticket worth $1.6 million sold in central Pa.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.6 million has been sold in York County, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road, Fairview Twp., will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners have one year from the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

