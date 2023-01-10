Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Crowds pack the last day of the 2023 Farm Show
Large crowds filled the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg Saturday, the last day of this year’s Farm Show. Celebrating Pennsylvania agriculture for the 107th year, this year’s show was blessed with mild weather and great attendance from Jan. 7-14.
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
Freshest, most stacked hoagies in Harrisburg: Best Eats
There’s no such thing as “too much” at Old Town Delicatessen in downtown Harrisburg. The deli’s sandwiches explode with fillings, including Boar’s Head meat and cheeses, fresh vegetables and Italian seasonings. Come hungry and be prepared to take some home. The deli opened in 2012,...
Elizabethtown College educates students to make an impact by serving others | Opinion
For those pursuing higher education, choosing a college can be one of the most impactful decisions one can make in their life. This choice can set the trajectory of one’s career and life for years to come. Most notably, a college provides students with experiences, and it is those experiences that shape their growth, both personally and professionally.
‘Jeopardy!’ featured this Pa. city as an answer on Tuesday night’s episode
On Tuesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy,” the quiz show featured a city in Pa. as an answer that none of the contestants got correct. According to Lancaster Online, Ken Jennings asked a question in the “The Ex-State Capital” $2,000 Double Jeopardy category. The question, “Settled...
HGTV star makes appearance at PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might have seen an HGTV celebrity if you visited the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday, Jan. 9. Steve Ford, a Pittsburgh native, is best known for his hit series “Stuffed with Steve Ford.” Season two of “Stuffed with Steve Ford” is coming out on Apple TV. “I am lucky enough […]
Why are egg prices skyrocketing?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
Harrisburg set to evict homeless people living under Mulberry Street Bridge
The city of Harrisburg is ordering dozens of people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge to vacate the area by next week. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel said the public notice flyer circulating on social media Wednesday night is accurate and that the city is planning to address the situation at a news conference on Thursday.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/14/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 14. Nancy Johnson, 94, a resident of Thornwald Home, Carlisle, and formerly of Landisburg, joined her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Millerstown to Charles and Margaret (Reeder) McNaughton. She was a loving...
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter Blues
Lancaster County is home to a variety of small towns and villages that are simply adorable. Although the city is a fun year-round destination for food and culture, there are some unique places (some with quirky names) spread across the more rural farmland areas of the county.
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
WGAL
Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A huge fire destroyed a popular restaurant and inn on Tuesday in Strasburg, Lancaster County. Flames ripped through the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. The fire sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away as approximately 24 fire departments from around Lancaster County doused the flames.
Man enters Turkey Hill telling clerk he has been stabbed
One Lancaster gas station clerk’s early morning shift was interrupted when a man ran into the store and told him he had been stabbed. The man ran into the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue at 4 a.m. Saturday explaining he had been stabbed, according to WGAL. The victim suffered...
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
iheart.com
Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire
Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire. (Lancaster, PA) -- A popular Lancaster County restaurant will be torn down after a fire caused millions of dollars' worth of damage. Fire officials say they responded to the blaze Tuesday at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg Township. All employees got out safely and no one else was injured. Authorities are still investigating an official cause but say the fire may have started on the roof due to some work being done there.
Instead of closing, 30-year-old central Pa. amusement center will stay open with new owners
An amusement center that was expected to close near the end of this month will remain open under new ownership. Melissa and Brian Bentzen will take over ownership of Cluggy’s Amusement Center at 393 Bedington Blvd. in Chambersburg, Franklin County on Feb. 1. The current owners had previously announced...
Lottery ticket worth $1.6 million sold in central Pa.
A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.6 million has been sold in York County, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road, Fairview Twp., will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners have one year from the...
