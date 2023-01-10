Read full article on original website
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
fox13news.com
Black Heritage Music Festival underway as part of larger event honoring African-American culture
TAMPA, Fla. - The 23rd annual Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Festival kicked off Saturday at Curtis Hixon Park. The festival aims to promote diversity and cultural sensitivity through music, art, food, and more. "It feels really good to just see everybody united for the African Heritage Festival, the vibe...
fox13news.com
See the play in a different way as chalk muralist creates 'Crimes of the Heart' outside American Stage
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The sign on the door says "American Stage," but the murals on the sidewalk outlined "Crimes of the Heart." For muralist Laura Thomas, the challenge was getting people to pay attention to American Stage and its production of the classic play based in the 1980s. The...
News Channel Nebraska
11 Good Reasons To Relocate To Tampa, FL
Originally Posted On: https://exprealty.com/guides/11-good-reasons-to-relocate-to-tampa-fl/ When considering relocating to Florida, many people naturally think of Miami and Orlando first. However, Tampa has tons of great features that may pique your interest. The largest city of the Tampa Bay Area strikes the perfect balance between a relaxed beach lifestyle and big city commodities. It was named the fifth-best place to live in Florida in 2022-2023 and the sixth-best retirement city in the U.S. in 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
LISTEN: Parades in St. Pete, Tampa for MLK Day
The parades top off a weekend of celebration
fox13news.com
Shelters open, freeze watches in place as temperatures drop across Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - Some of the Tampa Bay area's northernmost counties are under a freeze watch through the weekend after a cold front moved southeast across Florida Friday morning. Rain came ahead of the cold front, which also brought sustained winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts in some areas were around 35 miles per hour.
St. Pete church shelters over a dozen people during cold snap
While the cold weather sends many Floridians running for warmth and heat, those who can't are in a tricky spot.
fox13news.com
Five-O Donut Company expanding to Ellenton
SARASOTA, Fla. - A former fine-dining pastry chef turned "doughnut queen" is broadening her empire into Bradenton and St. Petersburg. If you told Christine Nordstrom that this is what would happen when she first opened the doors of her modest startup in 2017, she would be humbled. "I just come...
This Teacher/Student Dance Off At A Tampa Bay High School Is Awesome And Going Viral
Just before the holiday break last month a video starting spreading on Twitter of a teacher/student dance off at a Tampa Bay area high school. This is trending for all the right reasons and we should help make these wonderful teachers and students internet famous! This comes from the Sumner High School and Academy in Riverview. #GoStingrays!
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
The Weekly Challenger
St. Pete celebrates 37th annual celebration & longest-running MLK Parade Jan. 14-16
ST. PETERSBURG — This weekend, Jan. 14-16, St. Petersburg will celebrate the life, legacy, and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music, festivities and one of the nation’s longest-running parades. In its 37th year, St. Pete’s “MLK Dream Big” Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, and runs west along First Avenue, starting at Third Street South.
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
Tampa’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
Over the years, we’ve discovered quite the assortment of romantic locales throughout Tampa Bay worthy...
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa
Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
wild941.com
Favorite St. Pete Burger Spot Makes A Big Business Move
In every city there is a burger spot that is a gem. Well in St. Pete, El Cap restaurant has been a hidden gem for many years. I found this spot during Covid, and it’s my favorite St. Pete burger spot whenever I feel like treating myself. Despite a...
Where to get the best pizza in Tampa Bay 🍕
This week is National Pizza Week, so we’re sharing our list of some of the best pizza spots in TBAY.
What's next for St. Petersburg's Manhattan Casino
The historic South St. Pete building has hosted Ray Charles, James Brown, and other legendary artists.
fox13news.com
Beach parking struggle turns into debate about merging Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - A struggle to find beach parking on Anna Maria Island has a state lawmaker looking into solutions and exploring a bigger debate about merging the island’s cities. Anna Maria Island has options for sun and sand with the cities of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach...
fox13news.com
Coast Guard hopes to inspire next generation with new exhibit in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Historical Society saluted the Coast Guard at the opening day of the museum's military appreciation exhibit Saturday morning. It's the first exhibit in a series of tributes to military branches and celebrates the history, notable events, missions, and rescues of Coast Guard air station Clearwater, station Sand Key and Coast Guard auxiliary division.
Bay News 9
What's happening in Tampa Bay for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Every year on January 16, the nation celebrates the life, legacy and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Although the holiday is observed every third Monday of January, Dr. King's actual birthday fell on Tuesday, January 15. The campaign for a federal holiday in King's honor began soon after his assassination in 1968. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983 and it was first observed three years later. The civil rights activist would have been 94 years old this year.
727area.com
Top 10 Restaurants in St. Petersburg and Clearwater to Visit in 2023
If you are on a trip to St Petersburg and Clearwater, you will soon realize that it has much more to offer than just stunning beaches and picturesque sunsets. The area is also becoming a hot spot for foodies, with new restaurants and fancy bars popping up. From beachside shacks...
