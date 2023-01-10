ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Good Reasons To Relocate To Tampa, FL

Originally Posted On: https://exprealty.com/guides/11-good-reasons-to-relocate-to-tampa-fl/ When considering relocating to Florida, many people naturally think of Miami and Orlando first. However, Tampa has tons of great features that may pique your interest. The largest city of the Tampa Bay Area strikes the perfect balance between a relaxed beach lifestyle and big city commodities. It was named the fifth-best place to live in Florida in 2022-2023 and the sixth-best retirement city in the U.S. in 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
fox13news.com

Five-O Donut Company expanding to Ellenton

SARASOTA, Fla. - A former fine-dining pastry chef turned "doughnut queen" is broadening her empire into Bradenton and St. Petersburg. If you told Christine Nordstrom that this is what would happen when she first opened the doors of her modest startup in 2017, she would be humbled. "I just come...
The Weekly Challenger

St. Pete celebrates 37th annual celebration & longest-running MLK Parade Jan. 14-16

ST. PETERSBURG — This weekend, Jan. 14-16, St. Petersburg will celebrate the life, legacy, and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music, festivities and one of the nation’s longest-running parades. In its 37th year, St. Pete’s “MLK Dream Big” Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, and runs west along First Avenue, starting at Third Street South.
WFLA

Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
fox13news.com

Coast Guard hopes to inspire next generation with new exhibit in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Historical Society saluted the Coast Guard at the opening day of the museum's military appreciation exhibit Saturday morning. It's the first exhibit in a series of tributes to military branches and celebrates the history, notable events, missions, and rescues of Coast Guard air station Clearwater, station Sand Key and Coast Guard auxiliary division.
Bay News 9

What's happening in Tampa Bay for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Every year on January 16, the nation celebrates the life, legacy and dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Although the holiday is observed every third Monday of January, Dr. King's actual birthday fell on Tuesday, January 15. The campaign for a federal holiday in King's honor began soon after his assassination in 1968. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983 and it was first observed three years later. The civil rights activist would have been 94 years old this year.
