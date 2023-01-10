ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NorthcentralPA.com

Girl scout cookie poll: What's the fan favorite?

Girl Scout Cookies have been a staple of American culture for over 100 years, with millions of boxes sold each year to support local Girl Scout troops and councils. With the annual cookie campaign set to begin this month, there's no better time to explore which variety reigns supreme. Though the Patch.com survey is, in their own words, non-scientific, it's clear that Thin Mints hold a special place in the hearts of many. The chocolate-covered mint cookies have been a favorite among Girl Scout Cookie...
Mashed

Girl Scout Cookie Season 2023 Kicks Off With New Raspberry Rally Flavor

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, and along with the return of fan favorites, there will be a new cookie joining the roster. Even if you do end up picking up a box of the fruity new flavor, you probably have a favorite cookie type that regularly sends you sprinting to the booth. In 2020, YouGov America polled 7,000 adults to learn which Girl Scout cookie they crave. In a runaway competition, Thin Mints were the winner with 24% of votes. Samoas came in second with 16%, followed by Tagalongs at 10%. The list continued with Trefoils and Caramel Chocolate Chip, followed by a three-way tie of Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemon-Ups, and Lemonades. Rounding out the end of the list were Thanks-A-Lot and Toffee Tastic, which both earned just 1% of the vote.

