Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, and along with the return of fan favorites, there will be a new cookie joining the roster. Even if you do end up picking up a box of the fruity new flavor, you probably have a favorite cookie type that regularly sends you sprinting to the booth. In 2020, YouGov America polled 7,000 adults to learn which Girl Scout cookie they crave. In a runaway competition, Thin Mints were the winner with 24% of votes. Samoas came in second with 16%, followed by Tagalongs at 10%. The list continued with Trefoils and Caramel Chocolate Chip, followed by a three-way tie of Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemon-Ups, and Lemonades. Rounding out the end of the list were Thanks-A-Lot and Toffee Tastic, which both earned just 1% of the vote.

5 DAYS AGO