NBC26

St. Norbert Green Knights women's basketball dominates Rockford University

DE PERE — The (12-3,8-0) St. Norbert Green Knights women's basketball team remains perfect in conference play with a dominant win over Rockford University. Green Knights sophomore guard Emma Morrisey finished with a team-high 14 points and senior Olivia DeCleene finished with a double-double (10 points and 12 assists).
ROCKFORD, IL

