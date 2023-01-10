ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

"That’s scary to me!" - Giannis Antetokounmpo sees a more dangerous Milwaukee Bucks squad as season progresses

By Matthew Dugandzic
Bucks Zone
Bucks Zone
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYXZR_0k9kMNak00

The Greek Freak is not worried about his team.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sees Milwaukee as a team that is still a work in progress, as injuries have prevented the Bucks from building solid chemistry.

This is not their final form

But with a quick look at the Eastern Conference standings, one would surmise that the Bucks have been playing at full strength and that team chemistry is not an issue at all.

The Bucks have won 26 of their 40 games, and as of January 9th, they are just two and a half games behind the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics.

Being able to sit at the upper part of the standings despite an injury-plagued roster should serve as a stern warning to the rest of the league that the Bucks are here to contend, Antetokounmpo said.

“We are going to lose some games, and we are going to win a lot of games, and even though we have not built the perfect habits, you know, and me personally, my opinion, where I believe we can be. Last night we’re second in the East. That’s scary to me,” said Antetokounmpo at the time when the Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets were still tied for second place.

The Greek Freak is yearning for the Bucks to have their key pieces play together

The two-time MVP marvels at the thought of spending more time on the floor with Khris Middleton , Joe Ingles , and Jrue Holiday .

“You know, and I believe when everybody gets acclimated, people know their role...Joe is feeling good and making plays, Khris comes back and Khris, being bad man that he is, and Jrue’s back and we playing, we running, we having fun and that all that click,” Antetokounmpo said.

Middleton has been bothered by a knee injury and has only played seven games this season. He missed his 12th straight game on Monday night when the Bucks narrowly beat the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, 105-101.

Signed by the Bucks despite suffering a knee injury in the second of the 2021-22 season while playing for the Utah Jazz, Joe Ingles is starting to show what he can bring to the table.

Ingles has already played ten games for the Bucks and is good for 6.2 points per game, but his ability to make plays makes him a dependable asset.

The wily Australian, who is averaging almost four assists a game, had his best game as a Buck thus far when he fired a season-high 17 points in the team’s win over the Knicks.

Holiday has also been superb, as he is the Bucks’ second-leading scorer with 18.1 points a game. The point guard has already missed five games this season, but he is still quarterbacking the Bucks effectively with 7.1 assists per game.

Brook Lopez (14.5), Bobby Portis Jr . (14.1), and Grayson Allen (10.1) are averaging double-figures in scoring, and that helped the Bucks achieve early success despite its injury-plagued roster.

Antetokounmpo, the team’s leading scorer (31.7) and rebounder (11.8), believes that the Bucks’ current lineup has what it takes to go all the way.

“I go to war, I go to battle any day. I take my chance with those guys, any day, and whatever happens, happens,” he said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to bizarre Ben Simmons performance

Entering Thursday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets were one of the NBA’s hottest teams. After a 12-game winning streak was snapped, Brooklyn got right back on the horse, winning its next two games. But in their most recent game, Kevin Durant sustained an injury that will sideline him for several weeks. In Durant’s absence, could the team’s other stars — specifically Ben Simmons — take on more of an offensive role? One game in, things are unclear.
BOSTON, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz?

Jordan Clarkson could become a free agent after the season, and he reportedly is hoping to leave the Utah Jazz sooner than that. Former Salt Lake City radio host Tim Montemayor tweeted on Thursday about Clarkson’s situation with the Jazz. He reported that Clarkson is hoping to be traded if he and the Jazz cannot... The post Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Bucks Zone

Bucks Zone

Milwaukee, WI
737
Followers
273
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Bucks.Zone brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Milwaukee Bucks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/bucks

Comments / 0

Community Policy