Porter County, IN

Indiana mom battling alcoholism charged with neglect

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago



PORTER COUNTY, IND. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Porter County mother battling substance abuse is charged with neglect- being too drunk to care for her kids.

Sadie Alexander, 28 was charged with felony neglect. The Times of Northwest Indiana said a neighbor called police late last week when Alexander's two toddlers showed up at her door in below freezing temperatures.

Porter County police told the Times of Northwest Indiana that the neighbor on Newcastle Road ran next door and found Alexander passed out of the bathroom floor, highly intoxicated. Police said her blood alcohol was 0.223 times the legal limit for drinking and driving.

Alexander told police that she had struggled with alcoholism and was in mourning, according to the Times.

Comments / 6

BBurns1213
4d ago

Hopefully recovery & grief counseling will be the priority here along with reunification if the family has been separated in any way. Hoping the kids were able to be able to be placed in a safe place with someone they know & love. Praying for all involved here & hoping one day they have some amazing testimony about this part of their lives. May God heal, bless, & use this family, in Jesus name.

Reply
4
Ron
5d ago

Luckily no tragedies. I hope this young lady gets into a program to help her live a sober life.

Reply
5
