Indiana mom battling alcoholism charged with neglect

PORTER COUNTY, IND. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Porter County mother battling substance abuse is charged with neglect- being too drunk to care for her kids.

Sadie Alexander, 28 was charged with felony neglect. The Times of Northwest Indiana said a neighbor called police late last week when Alexander's two toddlers showed up at her door in below freezing temperatures.

Porter County police told the Times of Northwest Indiana that the neighbor on Newcastle Road ran next door and found Alexander passed out of the bathroom floor, highly intoxicated. Police said her blood alcohol was 0.223 times the legal limit for drinking and driving.

Alexander told police that she had struggled with alcoholism and was in mourning, according to the Times.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram