Uncensored History: Honoring MLK
The community will gather at the Loudoun County courthouse Monday for the annual celebration honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. starting at 10 a.m. The theme of this year’s program is “Uncensored History: Embracing the Past, Educating the Present, Impacting the Future.” The 32nd annual event is organized by the newly formed MLK Diversity-Engagement Foundation.
Purcellville Scrambles to Fill Planning Director Position
Following the resignation of the Purcellville’s director of Planning and Economic Development, Town Manager David Mekarski and Director of Engineering Dale Lehnig are working to bring in an experience administrator to step in temporarily. Don Dooley has served as the town’s planning director since February 2021. He resigned and...
Letter: Chris Hodges, Broadlands
Editor: Research has proven that a community engaged in local public education has a positive effect on student achievement. The increased involvement is strongly linked to faster literacy achievement, increased rates of students going on to higher education, and decreased rates of students dropping out of school. It is imperative...
Purcellville Mayor, Council Clash Over Citizen Comments on County Projects
Purcellville Mayor Stanley J. Milan and Vice Mayor Christopher Bertaut clashed with council member Mary Jane Williams over citizen and business comments about Loudoun County’s Fields Farm sports complex and Rt. 690 interchange projects. Traditionally, when residents email comments to the council, they are read into the minutes during...
Leesburg Police Chief Search Begins with Public Survey
The Town of Leesburg has hired the International Association of Chiefs of Police to conduct an executive search for the town’s next chief of police. Gregory C. Brown retired Dec. 1 after leading the department since Oct. 3, 2016, to take over as executive director of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy.
Walsh-Copeland: Why All Northwestern Loudoun Should Care about the Rt. 690/Rt. 7 Interchange
In response to recent articles and letters, residents should know that the Rt. 690/Rt. 7 Interchange will impact more than just the Town of Purcellville; it will impact all of northwestern Loudoun. This interchange, on various developer and county plans for 30 years, has gone through many paths—literally. The...
Biberaj to Pull Prosecutors from Many Misdemeanors Cases
Loudoun’s law enforcement officers will be taking on a greater role in court after Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj announced in a Dec. 30 memo to the District Court judges that her office will not participate in the prosecution of many misdemeanor cases. She stated that because of the...
Grand Jury Issues Indictment in 2017 Round Hill Arson
A Loudoun County grand jury Monday issued a felony indictment the 2017 burning of a Round Hill-area home after hitting a match in a criminal DNA database. Darrell A. Segraves, 28, is charged with arson of an occupied dwelling. The incident happened Nov. 4, 2017, when the occupants of a...
Charged Reduced in 2022 Fatal Leesburg Shooting
Days before he faced trial on a 2022 fatal shooting, a Leesburg man is expected to be released on house arrest while a new trial is scheduled on a reduced criminal charge. On Tuesday, county prosecutors appeared before Circuit Court Judge James E. Plowman to reduce the original charge of second-degree murder against Nelson Jose Coronado Jr., 22, to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his cousin, Javuan Amontae Wright.
