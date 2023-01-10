ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 18

Guest
5d ago

lol the rich could care less, they know Newsome will protect them. He’s shown this all through Covid. Their entitled children never missed school, the Uber wealthy didn’t close their restaurants or wine tasting rooms. The media conveniently glossed over his failures during the election

Reply
7
Chris Castro
5d ago

the rich left the state with their tax dollars and we're replaced by homeless and illegals

Reply
10
Miguel J Burnstein
5d ago

He’s not going to raise taxes on himself, the governor needs to figure out how to generate revenue without effecting his socialist agenda giveaways, maybe he can raise the state sales tax to 13 % maybe car registration and transfer taxes hike on 🚤 cars and trucks 🛻 and airplanes ✈️ I think 🤔 maybe a special grocery tax on top of sales tax, now we had 100 billion in tax overage surplus, where did it go 👀 🤔😂

Reply(2)
1
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending

CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Parole board recommends against clemency in 1994 slayings

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio parole board has recommended against clemency for a man convicted in the 1994 slayings of three people who has long maintained his innocence. Kevin Keith was convicted and sentenced to death in three 1994 murders. Former Gov. Ted Strickland commuted Keith’s sentence to life...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Fourth-generation beekeeper opens retail shop in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is filled with sweeping pastures and the typical inhabitants that roam them, but out among the plains and pastures, you can also find a different kind of farmer — one that dabbles in a smaller species. Robert Crisp, a beekeeper in Osceola County,...
SAINT CLOUD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy