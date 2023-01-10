lol the rich could care less, they know Newsome will protect them. He’s shown this all through Covid. Their entitled children never missed school, the Uber wealthy didn’t close their restaurants or wine tasting rooms. The media conveniently glossed over his failures during the election
the rich left the state with their tax dollars and we're replaced by homeless and illegals
He’s not going to raise taxes on himself, the governor needs to figure out how to generate revenue without effecting his socialist agenda giveaways, maybe he can raise the state sales tax to 13 % maybe car registration and transfer taxes hike on 🚤 cars and trucks 🛻 and airplanes ✈️ I think 🤔 maybe a special grocery tax on top of sales tax, now we had 100 billion in tax overage surplus, where did it go 👀 🤔😂
