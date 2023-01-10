MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is encouraging kids to read this winter with a program called Flamingos in the Snow. Registration opens this upcoming Tuesday. You can then pick up a plastic flamingo to put in your yard. Kids will also get reading sheets and a starter habitat kit. After filling out a reading sheet, kids can pick a new animal to put in their habitat.

