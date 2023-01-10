Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Trans support group starts Marquette chapter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A support group for transgender teenagers just started a Marquette County chapter. Stand with Trans is a statewide group focused on providing educational resources and support to transgender communities. The Marquette County chapter holds a monthly support group. The group is open to transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming teens aged 13 to 19.
WLUC
Escanaba Planning Commission pauses incoming marijuana dispensary applications
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba paused all incoming marijuana dispensary applications. The planning commission chair says this will allow the city to talk more about people’s concerns. However - any site already approved can continue moving forward. This includes the old Sayklly’s and Staples locations. The...
WLUC
‘I feel pretty honored,’: Four new cadets begin at Gladstone Public Safety
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Four new cadets are pioneering a new, volunteer program at Gladstone Public Safety. For the next two months, cadets will learn what it takes to be a police officer and a firefighter. “I feel pretty honored actually. I know it’s a big privilege to be a...
WLUC
Students learn life lessons through BPA Regional Leadership Conference
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Business Professionals of America (BPA) is a competitive club aiming to prepare high schoolers for the workforce. “It gives the kids a chance to what their skills are measuring up against people their own age,” said Lee Rometti, the U.P. regional advisor for BPA. On...
WLUC
Yoga comes to Up North Sports in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -Up North Sports in Munising will be hosting Yoop Dog Yoga on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Yoga class will be open to all ages and skill levels. Angela Miller, the owner of Yoop Dog Yoga, says yoga provides a much needed rest in a busy world.
WLUC
Flamingos in the Snow encourages kids to read this winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is encouraging kids to read this winter with a program called Flamingos in the Snow. Registration opens this upcoming Tuesday. You can then pick up a plastic flamingo to put in your yard. Kids will also get reading sheets and a starter habitat kit. After filling out a reading sheet, kids can pick a new animal to put in their habitat.
WLUC
How to set a smart goal and stick to it
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We’re two weeks into January... how’s your resolution going?. If it’s already failed, that’s okay. It probably means you set an unrealistic one. Licensed Professional Counselor Sarah Santiago has a solution for that. But first, stories of the day. Upper Michigan Today’s...
WLUC
Commercial vessel to transit into Escanaba port
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The motor vessel, Algoma Intrepid, is scheduled to travel the southern end of Little Bay De Noc from Green Bay, WI to Escanaba, MI between Jan. 14 to 16. The Coast Guard encourages all recreational ice users to plan their activities accordingly, use caution on...
WLUC
Costa Rican students reflect on exchange program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Costa Rica performed traditional dance and music at Marquette Senior High School Thursday evening signaling an end to their time in the U.S. 16 students and three teachers from a bilingual high school in Guapiles spent the last three weeks exploring Marquette and the...
WLUC
Negaunee Fire Department asks community to adopt a fire hydrant
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Fire Department has started its ‘adopt a hydrant’ campaign and needs Negaunee residents’ help. The department is asking residents to clear snow and ice away from fire hydrants in case of emergencies. The department says studies show houses burn more quickly...
WLUC
Up North Lodge takes teachers for a sleigh ride
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday night, the Up North Lodge hosted a staff party for the teachers at Superior Hills Elementary School, which included dinner and a sleigh ride. Up North General Manager Jesie Melchiori says that it is important for teachers to connect with each other both in and out of the classroom.
WLUC
Provisions MQT hosts Coffee with a Cop event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City residents got to sit down with the police chief and a school official Thursday morning. Provisions MQT hosted another Coffee with a Cop event with Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim. It also included a special guest, MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick. Participants shared what...
WLUC
West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A West Iron County School teacher has resigned following an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct, according to superintendent Kevin Schmutzler. “Immediate, appropriate and necessary action” was taken, Schmutzler said. The teacher resigned on January 4 after being placed on administrative leave. Schmutzler said...
WLUC
United Sportsmen Inc. hosts Gun and Knife Show
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. More than 45 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Organizers...
WLUC
Metalsmith featured as Zero Degrees Gallery guest artist
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spotlight is on a metalsmith at Zero Degrees Art Gallery. Kalil Zender is the gallery’s guest artist for January and February. She makes jewelry by hand, primarily out of silver, with the addition of other natural elements like turquoise or deer antlers. Zender says...
WLUC
1 injured in single Alger County snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A snowmobiler from Saginaw County is being treated for extensive injuries after crashing in Alger County. On Friday at 9:20 a.m., responders from the Alger County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to DNR Trail 8 near Shingleton for a single snowmobile crash. According to the...
WLUC
Marquette Symphony Orchestra presents Romantic Virtuosity
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday, January 14 the Marquette Symphony Orchestra kicks off the 2023 season with Romantic Virtuosity. The night of live music begins at 7:30pm at Kaufman Auditorium and features guest violinist Yvonne Lam. Director Octavio Mas-Arocas joined TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson on the TV6 Morning News to highlight...
WLUC
Dorothy is Moving Mountains book signing to be held Saturday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE:. A U.P. children’s author is hosting a book signing this weekend. Dorothy Paad recently published her second book, Dorothy is Moving Mountains. It’s a prequel to her first book, Dance Your Dance, Sing Your Song. It recounts her experience learning how to downhill ski with Cerebral Palsy, which she says gave her an immense confidence boost. She learned from the Moving Mountains Adaptive Ski Program.
WLUC
Nordic Ski Set for Seeley Hills Classic
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s and Women’s Nordic Ski teams are on the road this weekend, traveling to Cable, Wisconsin to compete in the Seeley Hills SuperTour on Saturday, January 14, and Sunday, January 15. The event consists of a 32K Classic Mass Start...
WLUC
Fourth defendant in April 1 Norway Township assault pleads ‘no contest’
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A fourth defendant in the April 1 Norway Township assault has pled no contest. Adam Loomis appeared in Dickinson County District Court for an arraignment hearing about a bond violation. During the hearing, he changed his plea to his two charges from not guilty, to...
Comments / 0