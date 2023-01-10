ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

First Look: La Plaza at Re:Bar Brings Authentic Mexican Food and Craft Cocktails to East Ninth Street

The newly expanded bar and eatery has been holding soft openings and will be fully opened by the end of the week. By Dillon Stewart. Since 2011, La Plaza Taqueria and Supermarket’s Adrian Ortega has slowly but surely built a reputation for serving some of Cleveland's best and most authentic tacos. What started as a weekend taco cart grew into a small taqueria in the back of the supermarket before evolving into a street-facing eatery.
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Vitiman Kandie set to open health-focused restaurant in MidTown

At Vitiman Kandie Cafe’s location on E. 105th St. in Glenville, a book titled “From This to That: The Key to a Lifestyle Change: Beginners Guide to Setting Fitness Goals” sits in a display case next to a few bottles of CBD products. It is surrounded by baked goods and an assortment of bagged snacks, drinks, cold wraps, and salads on the other shelves of the display.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Why Standard Brewing Co. Hitched up the Beer Horses

In the wake of the U.S. entering WWII, the famous Cleveland company recalls horse-drawn deliveries. By Becky Boban. Jan. 8, 1942, yielded an endearing scene Downtown, as Standard Brewing Co.'s red roan Belgian horses, Doc and Don, clipped through Cleveland ice to make deliveries. Elmer Day steered their rattling harnesses, Dan Laux beside him.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Pierogi Week returns: Where to find the best deals

CLEVELAND — Calling all pierogi lovers!. The 2nd annual Cleveland Pierogi Week is back, kicking off on Monday, Jan. 30, and running through Sunday, Feb. 5. Anyone can visit the participating locations during the week and enjoy a minimum of three pierogis for $8 or add on a Market Garden Beer for $13.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Medina’s Cool Beans Cafe Introduces Soup Flights

Sample four soups at a time with this cozy cafe’s newest menu item. By Annie Nickoloff. Perfectly timed for the chilly winter season, Cool Beans Cafe has introduced a new, wildly popular item to its menu: soup flights. At $10, customers can sample four different soups from the cafe’s...
MEDINA, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Cleveland Designer Offers Tips on Home Design and Furnishing

Natalie Meyer, CEO of CNC design gives tips on how to have an organized, calm home focused on family. By Gracie Wilson. Natalie Meyer is on a mission to create homes that families not only love, but work well for whatever lifestyle they have. Whether it is a home with...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Things to Do This MLK Day Weekend in Cleveland

Head down to Connor Palace for the start of one zany time as a recently deceased couple navigates the afterlife and a run-in with the eponymous striped demon. (We don’t dare say his name even a second time. Attend at your own risk.) $25-$125, Jan. 10-29, various times, 1615 Euclid Ave., Cleveland,playhousesquare.org.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mixed-use development eyed for former Qua Buick site

The Shaker Heights board of zoning appeals and the planning commission reviewed and discussed the Arcadia development at 3393 Warrensville Center Road during its Jan. 3 meeting, deciding on a continuance for a future meeting. In August 2022, the city entered a preliminary agreement with Columbus-based Metropolitan Holdings and Shaker...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
CLEVELAND, OH

