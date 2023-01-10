Adapting a classic comes with worries for fans who have witnessed many such attempts going awry. When it's the much-loved classic and the Best Picture winner Forrest Gump, there are even more reasons to be worried about. For the makers of the 2022 Indian remake, Laal Singh Chaddha (which you can check out on Netflix right now), it was the culmination of an eight-year-long journey to getting the rights to the Hollywood classic when Paramount Pictures finally decided it was time for Winston Groom's 1986 story to be retold through the Indian lens. Much like the 1994 original, Laal Singh Chaddha places the eponymous slow-witted but endearing protagonist at the crossroads of modern history of the country the story is set in - this time, India. While the official remake did not make heads turn at the box office at the time of its release, it gets quite a few things right when it comes to adapting the story into a different setting. Although it may feel like Forrest Gump's (Tom Hanks) bizarre but imaginative story is one that is hard to replicate outside the American context owing to the connection the film has to 20th-century America, Laal Singh Chaddha beautifully and brilliantly adapts the same to an Indian setting.

