Kliff Kingsbury took Cardinals money and left the country after he was fired
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not interested in offensive coordinator opportunities, as he’s currently not in the country. One year after signing a five-year contract extension, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals after what was a disappointing season that saw the team finish the year with a 4-13 record. Since he was let go, Kingsbury’s name was floated around offensive coordinator openings, most notably the New England Patriots. While it was reported as doubtful that Kingsbury would return to coaching right away, teams got some confirmation from him.
Report: Rams Make Official Decision On Matthew Stafford For 2023
The gang is getting back together in Los Angeles. One day after Rams head coach Sean McVay informed the organization that he plans to return to the sidelines for the 2023 season, the team made a move to ensure his quarterback will be back, as well. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the ...
3 Dolphins to blame for Wild Card loss
The Miami Dolphins missed out on the chance to pull off an upset to the Buffalo Bills, losing 34-31 in the Wild Card round. These three Dolphins are the most to blame for the loss. No one gave the Miami Dolphins a chance in the Wild Card Round. They were...
Josh Allen picks fight with the wrong Miami Dolphin, starts a brawl (Video)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw an interception to Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, and then picked a fight with the largest man on the field. Xavien Howard is one of the best cornerbacks in football for a reason. The Dolphins ballhawk made a beautiful interception on Josh Allen in the first half of Miami’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Horrible clock management dooms Miami Dolphins in loss
The Miami Dolphins season is over and Mike McDaniel needs to spend the offseason learning that there is a play clock in the NFL. Miami wasted three timeouts in the second half including two in the fourth quarter when Mike McDaniel couldn’t get plays in on time and had to use timeouts to get out of delay of game penalties. He didn’t learn anything.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Updated NFL playoff bracket after Bills pushed to the limit by Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills live to fight another day, as they survived the Miami Dolphins in the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills got their head checked by the jumbo jet that is the Miami Dolphins. It wasn’t easy, but nothing ever is. No No. 2 seed has ever lost to a No....
Jaguars comeback costs bettor $1.4 million on dumbest Chargers bet ever
A bettor lost $1.4 million by picking the Los Angeles Chargers to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. Imagine losing $1.4 million because the Jacksonville Jaguars won a football game…. Yes, this actually happened. A human being with money to burn wagered $1.4 million on the Los Angeles Chargers to beat London’s...
