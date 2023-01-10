The Biggest Bombshells From Prince Harry's Memoir

mega;

After months and months of anticipation, Prince Harry 's memoir, Spare , released on Tuesday, January 10. As expected, the Duke of Sussex didn't hold back, revealing shocking stories from his childhood and tales about the monarchy from present day.

Fight With William

Harry claimed Prince William once put his hands on him during an argument over Meghan Markle , as the Prince of Wales called the Suits alum "rude" and "abrasive."

"He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast," he insisted in his book. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor . I landed on the dogs’ bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Charles' Team Planted Story About William's Family

Harry recalled an incident in which he found out a member of King Charles ' communication team put out a positive story on Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla , even though it came "at the expense of bad press" for William and his family.

When the brothers confronted Charles, "Pa instantly got upset. He began shouting that Willy was paranoid. We both were," Harry wrote. "Just because we were getting bad press, and he was getting good, that didn’t mean his staff was behind it."

He Thought Princess Diana's Accident Was 'Staged' As A 'Diversion'

Harry was just 12 years old when his mother, Princess Diana , died in a car accident — but for a while, he believed she was still alive and faked her own death to escape the scrutiny.

"With nothing to do but roam the castle and talk to myself, a suspicion took hold, which then became a firm belief. This was all a trick. And for once the trick wasn’t being played by the people around me, or the press, but by Mummy," he wrote. "Her life’s been miserable, she’s been hounded, harassed, lied about, lied to. So she’s staged an accident as a diversion and run away."

William & Kate Supported Harry's Nazi Halloween Costume

In 2005, Harry stepped out as a Nazi soldier for Halloween, later admitting it was "one of the biggest mistakes of my life" — but in his memoir, he insisted his brother and sister-in-law had no issue with the costume.

"With time running out I narrowed my options to two. A British pilot’s uniform. And a sand-colored Nazi uniform. With a swastika armband. And a flat cap, I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," he recounted. "I rented it, plus a silly mustache, and went back to the house. I tried it all on. They both howled."

Drug Use

While Harry previously denied tabloid stories that he was doing cocaine when he was around 17 years old, he admitted that he was indeed using drugs at the time

"I’d been offered a line, and I’d done a few more since It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me," he confessed. "But it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal."

William & Harry Asked Charles Not To Marry Camilla

Since William and Harry were aware their mother wasn't fond of Camilla due to her tryst with Charles, they asked their dad not to propose — but their pleas went ignored .

"Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings," Harry penned. "We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved."

Charles Was Jealous Of Meghan's Star Power

Charles once told Harry he couldn't financially support him and Meghan since he had so many other expenses — but the Duke of Sussex believed his refusal was due to a different reason.

"Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him ," explained the newly minted author. "He’d lived through that before, and had no interest in living through it again."

William Told Harry Not To Propose To Meghan

In his tome, Harry revealed that when he disclosed his plans to propose to Meghan , William advised him not to.

"It’s too fast, he’d told me. Too soon. In fact, he’d actually been pretty discouraging about my even dating Meg," Harry said. "One day, sitting together in his garden, he’d predicted a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an ‘American actress,’ a phrase he always managed to make sound like a ‘convicted felon.'”

Charles Joked About Harry's Paternity

Charles allegedly did nothing to dismiss tabloid rumors that he wasn't Harry's biological father, even making the jokes to a young Harry himself.

"Pa liked telling stories ... and e’d always end with a burst of philosophizing … Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?" Harry stated. "He'd laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumor circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers : Major James Hewitt . One cause of this rumor was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism."

Visiting Sight Of His Mother's Death

In 2007, Harry was in Paris for a rugby event, and he suddenly decided that he wanted to drive through the same tunnel that was the site of Diana's car crash. He even asked his driver to go at the "exact speed" her vehicle was.

"It had been a very bad idea. I'd had plenty of bad ideas in my twenty-three years, but this one was uniquely ill-conceived," he said. "I'd told myself that I wanted closure, but I didn't really."

Meghan Was Reprimanded For Making Joke About Kate

Ahead of the Sussexes' 2018 wedding, Meghan jokingly told Kate she "baby brain because of her hormones," having given birth to Prince Louis one month earlier. Kate took offense to the comment , causing the soon-to-be bride to be reprimanded, as she was told she wasn't close enough to the mother-of-three to say such a comment.

Meghan Wore Minimal Makeup To Meet Charles & Camilla

When Harry was prepping Meghan to meet Charles and Queen Consort Camilla for the first time, he instructed his then-girlfriend to wear her hair down since that's how "Pa likes it." He also encouraged her to wear minimal makeup since the king "didn't approve of women who wore a lot."

Meghan 'Sobbed On The Floor' After Heated Text Exchange With Kate

According to Harry, just four days before his wedding, Meghan and Kate were going back and forth about Princess Charlotte 's flower girl dress via text messages. At the time, the Duchess of Sussex was already stressed out due to the drama with her father, Thomas Markle , so she asked Kate to take care of the frock's alterations , which she replied to with a curt, "Fine."

Kate then aired out some issues she had about the upcoming nuptials, and when Harry returned home, he found Meghan crying "on the floor" out of frustration.