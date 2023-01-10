Read full article on original website
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live just dropped to $79 at Walmart
If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds to take with you on your travels, there is an online sale you shouldn't miss. Available at Walmart, the deal we've found you for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds is one of the cheapest prices we've seen so far outside of sales event days. You would normally expect to pay around $150 for them, but the US retailer has dropped the price by $70 (46%), bringing the cost down to $79.
What are the best noise cancelling earbuds and how do they work?
Have you ever tried to listen to music on your phone and your earbuds wouldn't connect properly? Yep, that has happened to me, and the whole office got to hear what I was listening to that day. Finding earbuds that easily connect to your devices, stay connected with advanced Bluetooth technologies, and most importantly, produce quality sound is tough.
Verizon deal: Get a free iPad and Apple Watch with upgrade to a 5G iPhone
The clock is ticking on what might be the best deal yet of the new year: You can get a free iPad, a free Apple Watch Series 7, and $50 off the Beats Studio Buds wireless noise-canceling earbuds when you upgrade to a 5G iPhone (the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, or up) and sign up for a Verizon 5G phone plan, tablet plan, and watch plan.
Apple aiming for affordable $99 AirPods, working on new AirPods Max
Apple will reportedly begin shipping its second-generation AirPods Max headphones and new $99 AirPods as early as next year. TF International Securities' Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in tweets that Apple will begin mass shipping the new $99 AirPods in the second half of 2024 or the first half of 2025.
Ransomware has now become a problem for everyone, and not just tech
It's a new year, a time when many people look to turnover a new leaf and make some positive changes. In particular, it seems that ransomware gangs show no signs of letting up on their criminal activity in 2023. Then again, why would they?. Ransomware was one of the major...
Hacked! My Twitter user data is out on the dark web -- now what?
While trolling through the dark web this week, I found my Twitter account's data. A dark web site this month released a data set of 200 million Twitter profiles. That's where I found my account's data. I know my data hadn't been revealed in earlier releases because I'd checked then. In my business, I take security seriously.
Programming languages: Rust is coming to Chromium and here's why
Chromium, the open-source project behind Google Chrome, is enabling new support for Rust in its otherwise C++ codebase, if only in a limited fashion for now. Chromium, the project underpinning Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, and dozens more browsers, will support the use of third-party Rust libraries from C++. The team is putting in place the tools to enable Rust code in the Chrome binary within the next year, according to Dana Jansens of the Chrome security team.
Can AI detectors save us from ChatGPT? I tried 3 online tools to find out
This is the second article in what's becoming a series exploring the issues of AI-generated text. In this installment, my AI buddy and I are looking at the question of whether it's possible to fight back against AI-generated plagiarism, and how that might work. Also: What is ChatGPT and why...
Microsoft quietly revealed a new type of AI (it may quietly petrify you)
It's quite a privilege being one of the last, whole humans. I'm conscious that in the tangible future, the artists formerly known as humans will be a touching hybrid of flesh and chips. Perhaps I shouldn't have been surprised, then, when Microsoft's researchers came along to slightly hasten the despairing...
