Shock moment crazed topless man brawls with fellow passenger in ‘blazing row over seat’ before being tackled on flight

By Iona Cleave
 4 days ago

SQUABBLED over a seat before? This man beat another passenger up for the prized position of a front-row seat on a plane.

A video has been doing the rounds on Twitter of a topless man brawling with a fellow passenger over what appears to be his seat allocation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eQHyc_0k9kIbby00
The aggressive scenes took place on a Boeing 777 plane Credit: Jam Press Vid/TIM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adXk6_0k9kIbby00
The violent lad seemed determine to win the seat Credit: Jam Press Vid/TIM

The footage shows the furious man attempting to aggressively yank someone from his seat by his collar.

The fight intensifies as the seated man returns fire by slapping his aggressor in the face several times.

Other passengers then rush to pull the shirtless thug away as he repeatedly punches the seated man in the face.

According to local reports, it took place on Bangladesh's national flag carrier - Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The music in the background suggests the plane was yet to take off when the ugly physical alteration took place.

It is not known whether the shirtless man was later arrested or the exact cause of the ferocious argument.

The airline has been contacted for a comment.

The video is rapidly gaining attention online with a flurry of comments.

One used joked: “He's just asking for his shirt back.”

A second quipped: "So take away his shirt and then his dignity too?"

"Bouncers may replace air hostesses soon, if this trend continues," another commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lg4Gf_0k9kIbby00
Several passengers had to get involved to pacify the man as others watched stunned Credit: Jam Press Vid/TIM

