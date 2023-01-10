Mary Kay Cabot: The hope for the new defensive coordinator is to get the best out of the current talent

The Cleveland Browns are now almost a week into their defensive coordinator search. After three years of Joe Woods running the defense, the Browns fired their defensive coordinator less than 24 hours after their Week 18 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The Browns' defense finished with the 23rd-ranked overall defense in DVOA. Their pass defense finished 16th in DVOA, and the Browns' rush defense finished 28th in DVOA. After a slow start in 2021, Woods turned things around and finished 11th in overall Defense DVOA. Unfortunately, in his third year as the Browns' defensive coordinator, Woods' defense got off to a brutal start to the 2022 season. They were awful against the run, and multiple coverage busts cost the Browns several wins throughout the season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO