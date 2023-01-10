ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

CW33

‘Last Chance!’ Unclaimed $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Texas set to expire soon

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not every day you purchase a lottery ticket and win $1 million, but if you do, don’t forget to claim it before it’s too late!. The Texas Lottery reports it’s about to be the last chance for a Texan to claim their $1 million Mega Millions ticket as it is set to expire in late January. “A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29 is getting closer to expiring,” the lottery said.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Will property tax cuts also include appraisal reform?

AUSTIN, Texas — With a record budget surplus providing the foundation, lowering our property taxes is the talk of Austin, especially among Republican lawmakers. But State Rep. Craig Goldman says what that relief looks like remains an unanswered question. “We’re all in favor of giving property tax cuts. We...
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
ROCKDALE, TX
thekatynews.com

Homeowners Have Payment Options For Property Taxes On Appreciating Home Values

Texas homeowners may postpone paying the currently delinquent property taxes due on the appreciating value of their homes by taking advantage of a payment option called “residence homestead tax deferral” and filing a tax deferral affidavit at the Harris Central Appraisal District. This tax relief allows homeowners to...
TEXAS STATE
electrek.co

Tesla secures new 1 million-square-foot building in Texas

Tesla has secured a new 1 million-square-foot building near Brookshire, Texas. It’s not known what it’s for yet, but there’s a rumor that it is for battery storage. Since launching its Gigafactory Texas effort in Austin two years ago and then moving its headquarters to the same location, Tesla has rapidly expanded in the state and has very much become a “Texas company.”
BROOKSHIRE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

You might have lived in a Texas ghost town without realizing it; Here’s where they are and why

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Have you ever lived in a ghost town? If you’re a Texas resident, it’s more likely than you think. As of July 2022, Texas joined California as one of the only two states with a population greater than 30 million, clocking in at an estimated 30,029,572. Texas saw the fourth-largest percentage of growth in the country in 2022 at 1.6%, according to the US Census Bureau, and southern states generally outpaced other regions in population growth in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Universal Theme Park Announces Texas Location Coming Soon!

Universal Theme Park Announces Texas Location Coming Soon!. It's been a LONG TIME coming, but looks like the major theme park companies are finally getting the hit - that there are more people and MORE land to build new theme parks in - in Texas. Currently, the Governor of Florida,...
TEXAS STATE
