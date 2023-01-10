ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
