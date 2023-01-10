Read full article on original website
techxplore.com
Using cosmic rays to generate and distribute random numbers and boost security for local devices and networks
State-of-the-art methods of information security are likely to be compromised by emerging technologies such as quantum computers. One of the reasons they are vulnerable is that both encrypted messages and the keys to decrypt them must be sent from sender to receiver. A new method—called COSMOCAT—is proposed and demonstrated, which...
Phys.org
New spin control method brings billion-qubit quantum chips closer
Australian engineers have discovered a new way of precisely controlling single electrons nestled in quantum dots that run logic gates. What's more, the new mechanism is less bulky and requires fewer parts, which could prove essential to making large-scale silicon quantum computers a reality. The serendipitous discovery, made by engineers...
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
scitechdaily.com
Breakthrough in Quantum Research Paves Way for New Generation of Light-Driven Electronics
A breakthrough in quantum research – the first detection of excitons (electrically neutral quasiparticles) in a topological insulator has been achieved by an international team of scientists collaborating within the Würzburg-Dresden Cluster of Excellence ct.qmat. This discovery paves the way for a new generation of light-driven computer chips and quantum technologies. It was enabled thanks to smart material design in Würzburg, the birthplace of topological insulators. The findings have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
Self-healing semiconductor withstands light equal to 160 suns to produce hydrogen
A new type of solar panel has achieved nine percent efficiency in converting water into hydrogen and oxygen through a process known as artificial photosynthesis. This is a major breakthrough as it is nearly ten times more efficient than previous solar water-splitting experiments, according to a press release by the University of Michigan published on Wednesday.
makeuseof.com
Jackery Reveals Revolutionary New Portable Solar Generators at CES 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. During CES 2023, Jackery, a well-known brand for offering green outdoor energy solutions, revealed two new portable solar generators. The Jackery 3000 Pro and Jackery 1500...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Phys.org
Now on the molecular scale: Electric motors
Electric vehicles, powered by macroscopic electric motors, are increasingly prevalent on our streets and highways. These quiet and eco-friendly machines got their start nearly 200 years ago when physicists took the first tiny steps to bring electric motors into the world. Now a multidisciplinary team led by Northwestern University has...
ScienceBlog.com
Optical Computing Takes a Giant Leap Forward: New Technique Allows for Massively Parallel, Energy-Efficient Processing
In today’s digital age, computational tasks have become increasingly complex. This, in turn, has led to an exponential growth in the power consumed by digital computers. Thus, it is necessary to develop hardware resources that can perform large-scale computing in a fast and energy-efficient way. In this regard, optical...
techxplore.com
Screen-printing method can make wearable electronics less expensive
The glittering, serpentine structures that power wearable electronics can be created with the same technology used to print rock concert t-shirts, new research shows. The study, led by Washington State University researchers, demonstrates that electrodes can be made using just screen printing, creating a stretchable, durable circuit pattern that can be transferred to fabric and worn directly on human skin. Such wearable electronics can be used for health monitoring in hospitals or at home.
dornob.com
New Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion Could Lead to Limitless Clean Energy
U.S. scientists have made a major advance in the field of nuclear fusion, taking the energy-generating process from the realm of science fiction to a potential real-world power source. “Today, we tell the world that America has achieved a tremendous scientific breakthrough,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm...
notebookcheck.net
Bluetti EB3A power station with 200W solar panel hands-on test: A small power cube
Until now, we only tested the very large, modular AC200 Max power station from Bluetti. In contrast, the small box with the cryptical label EB3A is the dwarf among Bluetti's power stations. But that also has the advantage of being extremely portable, allowing you to take it almost anywhere. With...
aiexpress.io
Quantum machine learning (QML) poised to make a leap in 2023
Classical machine studying (ML) algorithms have confirmed to be highly effective instruments for a variety of duties, together with picture and speech recognition, pure language processing (NLP) and predictive modeling. Nonetheless, classical algorithms are restricted by the constraints of classical computing and may battle to course of giant and complex datasets or to attain excessive ranges of accuracy and precision.
electrek.co
Ultrafast battery maker StoreDot launches a US hub
StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s opening a research facility in Irvine, California – its first in the United States. The new US lab facility will be used to speed up StoreDot’s development of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research. StoreDot...
Kautex Pentatonic Battery System Showcased at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Exhibit
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced a customized version of its Pentatonic Battery System was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The system was featured as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. The concept design is part of Stellantis’ vision for next generation vehicle design and new technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005269/en/ Kautex’s Pentatonic Battery System on display as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. (Photo: Business Wire)
globalspec.com
Webinar: Automotive security — Meeting the growing challenges
Vehicle systems and the semiconductors used within them represent some of today’s most complex electronics. In the drive to autonomous vehicles, increasingly sophisticated electronic systems are being developed for powertrain and vehicle dynamics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (V2E) connectivity, infotainment and in-vehicle experience. In addition to achieving higher levels of performance, these systems must meet automotive functional safety requirements as specified by ISO 26262.
techxplore.com
Improving perovskite solar cell resistance to degradation
Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) can be made with low-cost materials, are highly efficient, can surpass traditional silicon solar cells, and have the potential to revolutionize renewable energy. However, one of the current drawbacks preventing their widespread use has is their lack of operational stability. Now, scientists at EPFL and Sungkyunkwan...
TechRadar
Meet BLUETTI’s newest power solutions for the whole home and beyond
For over 10 years, BLUETTI has been serving up capable power solutions for both inside and outside the home. At CES 2023, it’s showing off its latest kit with the monstrous EP900 and B500 combo, providing enough juice for the whole home. The new EP900 is an all-in-one unit...
pv-magazine-usa.com
KORE Power’s Mark 1 battery receives UL 9540A fire certification
KORE Power’s Mark 1 lithium-ion battery module earned a remarkable fire testing result from Underwriters Laboratories (UL) – 0” clearance from combustibles. The fire test result under UL 9540A ensures that additional lithium-ion batteries supplied by the company can be used in EV charging infrastructure and energy storage applications.
LG Chem LUCON® TX5007, the Engineering Plastic Used for Electrostatic Powder Coating Is Now Applied to Japanese Global OEM’s Front Fenders
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- LG Chem (KRX: 051910) has started supplying engineering plastics to Mitsubishi Motors for its powder coating parts used as the front fenders of RVR, Delica D:5 and Outlander models. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005882/en/ RVR (Photo: Business Wire)
