Chicago, IL

Comments / 29

Jane Knight
3d ago

It's amazing at the cold cases being solved with DNA. Prayers that all the lost people find their way back home.🙏🙏🙏

Reply
24
Ashley Thompson
3d ago

Prayers to her family! The family waited on a long time for that. I'm glad we have this DNA 🧬 testing now because a lot of answers can be found this way.

Reply
7
Madd ✨ Miche
2d ago

drowned "unclothed" sounds like more than an accidental drowning to me 🤷 someone who "fell" in the water or whatever prob wouldve had their clothes on .. JSayin.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan 911 outage under investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An investigation is underway after several Michigan counties saw 911 outages Wednesday. While the 911 system has been restored, the cause of the outage remains a mystery. “The network provider that provides all the 911 routing for all the calls in the state had an issue,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Woman who washed ashore on Lake Michigan identified 25 years later

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Oct. 27, 1997, a woman's body washed ashore on Lake Michigan, and officials announced that after 25 years, they have identified the woman. The woman has been identified as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, who was 26 years old when she went missing. In 1997, Michigan State Police responded to the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County after receiving reports of a deceased and unclothed woman who washed up on the Lake Michigan Shoreline.Police say there was nothing to identify the woman by except for one earring.MSP had sent out broadcast messages to...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
97ZOK

Illinois First Responders Rescue Woman Who Drove On Frozen Pond

It was a scary situation in Illinois when a woman drove her car onto the middle of a frozen pond. A woman in Lakewood had a very scary moment. Somehow, she drove her car a hundred feet into the middle of a frozen pond. I have several questions about this incident including how and why she ended up there. Unfortunately, I couldn't find those kinds of details. Maybe, her car slid on some ice. Did she get confused and think it was part of the road?
VILLAGE OF LAKEWOOD, IL

