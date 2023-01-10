Lil Reese has been released from a Houston-area prison where he’s been held for the last seven months stemming from an assault case, HipHopDX has confirmed. According to the Harris County Sherriff’s Office’s online records, the Chicago rapper (real name Tavares Taylor) was released on Thursday (January 12) following a pre-trial hearing the day before that saw at least one of the charges against him dismissed.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO