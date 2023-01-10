Read full article on original website
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
HipHopDX.com
Drake’s Alleged Beef With XXXTENTACION Mentioned In Murder Suspects' Hearing
Drake’s alleged beef with XXXTENTACION was the focus of a recent hearing in the Florida rapper’s murder trial, with the defense arguing the 6 God should submit a deposition. XXXTENTACION had briefly scolded Drizzy in 2017, accusing him of stealing his ideas both musically, as well as visually...
HipHopDX.com
Boldy James Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Serious Car Crash
Boldy James has been involved in a serious car crash that resulted in him being rushed to hospital in critical condition. The Detroit rapper’s publicist has confirmed to HipHopDX that on Monday (January 9) Boldy was part of a two-car accident that happened in the Detroit metropolitan area. He...
HipHopDX.com
Offset Recruits Hit-Boy For First Song Since TakeOff's Death: Listen
Offset has linked up with Hit-Boy to release his first song since TakeOff’s death last November. The lively club anthem, “2 Live,” serves as a direct contrast to Quavo’s somber solo track “Without You,” which he released last week. Offset’s bouncy track instead finds Hit-Boy rapping about his fun experience at the club, while the Migos member spits about a late-night love interest that “gets crazy.”
HipHopDX.com
Onyx Announce ‘Bacdafucup’ 30th Anniversary Tour With R.A. The Rugged Man
Onyx have announced that they’ll be hitting the road this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their rowdy debut album, Bacdafucup. The lengthy 2023 trek will kick off on March 29 at Echoplex in Los Angeles and will take in a further 45 dates including stops in Houston, New Orleans, Tampa, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Seattle and Sacramento, where the tour will conclude on May 20.
HipHopDX.com
Coi Leray, Doechii, Mavi + More: The 2022 Rising Stars Wrap-Up
HipHopDX - All-year-long HipHopDX has been clocking the movements of the 10 best new rappers elected to the 2022 Rising Stars class, which include Baby Tate, Bia, Coi Leray, Doechii, Duke Deuce, EST Gee, MAVI, Nardo Wick, Remble, and Sofaygo. Since the mid-year update in September, DX’s 2022 Rising stars...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug RICO Trial: Jury Selection Delayed Due To Storm Warning
Young Thug‘s ongoing RICO trial has been delayed once again, as the Atlanta metro area was placed under storm and tornado warnings on day seven of jury selection. According to a tweet by Law & Crime executive producer Cathy Runsson, the jury selection process was halted around 12:30 p.m. local time on Thursday (January 12), as the city of Atlanta and all surrounding cities were put on high alert due to impending severe weather.
HipHopDX.com
Real Boston Richey Addresses Rumors He Was Kicked Off Future’s Tour
Real Boston Richey has addressed the reason he’s no longer on Future‘s One Big Party tour, denying that it’s because he was kicked off. In a post to his Instagram Story on Thursday (January 12), Richey said his absence was due to an entirely different reason – one that was on his own accord.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Reese Has Been Released From Prison
Lil Reese has been released from a Houston-area prison where he’s been held for the last seven months stemming from an assault case, HipHopDX has confirmed. According to the Harris County Sherriff’s Office’s online records, the Chicago rapper (real name Tavares Taylor) was released on Thursday (January 12) following a pre-trial hearing the day before that saw at least one of the charges against him dismissed.
