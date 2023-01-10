ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Boldy James Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Serious Car Crash

Boldy James has been involved in a serious car crash that resulted in him being rushed to hospital in critical condition. The Detroit rapper’s publicist has confirmed to HipHopDX that on Monday (January 9) Boldy was part of a two-car accident that happened in the Detroit metropolitan area. He...
DETROIT, MI
HipHopDX.com

Offset Recruits Hit-Boy For First Song Since TakeOff's Death: Listen

Offset has linked up with Hit-Boy to release his first song since TakeOff’s death last November. The lively club anthem, “2 Live,” serves as a direct contrast to Quavo’s somber solo track “Without You,” which he released last week. Offset’s bouncy track instead finds Hit-Boy rapping about his fun experience at the club, while the Migos member spits about a late-night love interest that “gets crazy.”
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Onyx Announce ‘Bacdafucup’ 30th Anniversary Tour With R.A. The Rugged Man

Onyx have announced that they’ll be hitting the road this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their rowdy debut album, Bacdafucup. The lengthy 2023 trek will kick off on March 29 at Echoplex in Los Angeles and will take in a further 45 dates including stops in Houston, New Orleans, Tampa, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Seattle and Sacramento, where the tour will conclude on May 20.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Coi Leray, Doechii, Mavi + More: The 2022 Rising Stars Wrap-Up

HipHopDX - All-year-long HipHopDX has been clocking the movements of the 10 best new rappers elected to the 2022 Rising Stars class, which include Baby Tate, Bia, Coi Leray, Doechii, Duke Deuce, EST Gee, MAVI, Nardo Wick, Remble, and Sofaygo. Since the mid-year update in September, DX’s 2022 Rising stars...
KENTUCKY STATE
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug RICO Trial: Jury Selection Delayed Due To Storm Warning

Young Thug‘s ongoing RICO trial has been delayed once again, as the Atlanta metro area was placed under storm and tornado warnings on day seven of jury selection. According to a tweet by Law & Crime executive producer Cathy Runsson, the jury selection process was halted around 12:30 p.m. local time on Thursday (January 12), as the city of Atlanta and all surrounding cities were put on high alert due to impending severe weather.
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

Real Boston Richey Addresses Rumors He Was Kicked Off Future’s Tour

Real Boston Richey has addressed the reason he’s no longer on Future‘s One Big Party tour, denying that it’s because he was kicked off. In a post to his Instagram Story on Thursday (January 12), Richey said his absence was due to an entirely different reason – one that was on his own accord.
CHARLOTTE, NC
HipHopDX.com

Lil Reese Has Been Released From Prison

Lil Reese has been released from a Houston-area prison where he’s been held for the last seven months stemming from an assault case, HipHopDX has confirmed. According to the Harris County Sherriff’s Office’s online records, the Chicago rapper (real name Tavares Taylor) was released on Thursday (January 12) following a pre-trial hearing the day before that saw at least one of the charges against him dismissed.
HOUSTON, TX

