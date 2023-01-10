Read full article on original website
Rian Johnson reveals exciting Knives Out 3 update
Knives Out 3 has entered the writing stage, according to Rian Johnson. The Knives Out sequel Glass Onion began streaming on Netflix just before Christmas, and it appears the creator of the series is now crafting Benoit Blanc's next assignment. While speaking to Variety recently, the writer-filmmaker began by reflecting...
Marvel's Robert Downey Jr looks unrecognisable in first-look photos for new show
Robert Downey Jr looks a world away from how we know him in a first-look picture from his new show The Sympathizer. The Marvel star is set to take on multiple roles in the new HBO series, including that of a Hollywood director, as well as a congressman and CIA operative.
Moment flash mob bursts into funeral service dancing to Another One Bites the Dust
In video footage shared online, four members from the Flaming Feathers dance troupe can be seen suddenly standing up from their seats inside the crematorium in Bristol.
New Titanic re-release poster has an awkward hair error
The 25th anniversary poster of Titanic has left the Internet unanimously asking whatever happened to Rose's hair. Earlier this week, Paramount shared a brand new poster for James Cameron's Oscar-winning romantic disaster movie to tie in with a special re-release in 4K and 3D next month. The news was certainly...
Marvel's Karen Gillan shares first look at new movie
Marvel star Karen Gillan has provided fans with a first look at her upcoming comedy Late Bloomers. The film, which is directed by Lisa Steen, follows an "aimless millennial" called Louise (Gillan) who ends in physical therapy after drunkenly breaking her hip. There, she makes a connection with an elderly...
Will there be a Hunters season 3? Why Hunters was cancelled
Warning: Spoilers for Hunters season 2 ahead. Prime Video's Nazi-fighting series Hunters has bowed out with its second and final season. In November 2022, as the series announced its season-two launch date, it was also confirmed it would be their last. What's more, Al Pacino would be returning as Meyer...
Luther movie confirms Netflix release date
Luther is coming back to our screens and we now have the confirmed release date for the eagerly-anticipated Luther: The Fallen Sun. The new movie brings back Idris Elba's troubled detective John Luther for the first time since 2019 when the final series aired on BBC One. As ever, a gruesome serial killer is terrorising London, but there's one big change: Luther is in prison.
First trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's Netflix rom-com
Netflix's Your Place or Mine has blessed us with a first trailer. Featuring Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as one-time lovers turned best pals Debbie and Peter, the story puts them in a Holiday-esque situation as they swap lives for a week. They happen to be polar opposites...
Coronation Street reveals Mike's secret in Summer storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revealed Mike Hargrave's big secret on this evening's (January 13) episode amid the Summer Spellman storyline. Viewers will know that Summer has offered to be a surrogate for Mike and his wife Esther, though a major spanner was thrown into those plans in tonight's scenes after Summer learned big news about Mike.
Leonardo DiCaprio had to be persuaded to join Titanic, shares James Cameron
Titanic wouldn't be what it is without Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet and their chemistry as Jack and Rose. While it's common knowledge that Winslet lobbied hard to land the role, director James Cameron has revealed that he had to really try to convince DiCaprio to sign on. Speaking to...
The Bear boss teases what's next for season 2
The Bear showrunner Christopher Storer has teased what's next for the acclaimed series, saying that season two is where the show "properly begins". The FX series stars Jeremy Allen White (of Shameless US fame) as young chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto, who leaves the fine dining world and returns home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop.
Luther: The Fallen Sun release date, cast and everything you need to know
Luther is coming back in a new movie on Netflix, which will pick up from the shocking events of the TV show finale that saw him arrested. A movie had been spoken about for a while by creator Neil Cross, but it took until September 2021 for it to be officially confirmed. It's been filmed and it will be heading our way in March.
Rob Lowe's Netflix movie Dog Gone is a true story, but does the dog survive?
Dog Gone is out now on Netflix, telling the true and adventurous story of a pup named Gonker who goes missing on the Appalachian Trail and the father and son who go on a trek to find him. But if you, like this author, are an animal lover you might be hesitant to delve into a film that seems poised for an ending of animal death.
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink on what she wants for Max in season 5
Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink hopes to be free from the "body cast" in season 5. As fans of the Netflix sci-fi sensation will recall, Sink's character Max Mayfield fell into a coma at the end of season 4 following her near-fatal run-in with the monstrous Vecna. Appearing as a...
NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to incredible crossover viewing figures
Vanessa Lachey, who plays Special-Agent-in-Charge Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai'i, has reacted to the record-breaking viewing figures for the recently aired NCIS crossover. The NCIS crossover featured the original NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles teams solving a crime together over the course of three episodes. Airing on January 9, the crossover smashed viewing numbers, drawing in over 7 million couch detectives.
Coronation Street reveals possible blunder from Daniel in wedding storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Christmas Day on Coronation Street saw Daniel thrill Daisy with a surprise proposal, to which she immediately said yes. Now, Daisy is gearing up to plan the wedding as soon as possible... but Daniel has another surprise planned which might not go down as well as the first.
Coronation Street real-life couple Elle Mulvaney and Liam Scholes enjoy sweet date night together
Coronation Street's Elle Mulvaney and Liam Scholes went out for an Indian this week, after confirming their romance just before Christmas. The stars, who play Amy Barlow and Eli Higginson, shared their recent date night over on Instagram Stories, with Mulvaney uploading a shot of a food-filled plate while tagging both Scholes and the restaurant itself, Néel Panéer.
The Last of Us confirms True Blood star's secret role
The Last of Us has revealed the identity of Rutina Wesley’s character, with the True Blood actress being cast in the role of Maria. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the actress, who appeared as Tara Thornton on the vampire show, will play Tommy’s (Gabriel Luna) wife; Wesley's casting was announced last month, but the identity of her character has only just been revealed.
The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals on PS5, Xbox and PC
One of the best sci-fi horror games of all time has been rebuilt from the ground up for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with Dead Space set for release on Friday, January 27. Improved in every way from the 2008 original, the Dead Space remake brings a more...
Cate Blanchett weighs in on theory about new movie Tár
Mild Tár spoilers follow. Cate Blanchett has weighed in on an intriguing theory regarding her new movie Tár, which is expected to be a big player at this year's Oscars. Writer-director Todd Field's first movie in 16 years, Tár follows the fictional classical music composer Lydia Tár (Blanchett), the first female director of a major German orchestra.
