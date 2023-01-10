South by Southwest is looking for 3,000 volunteers to help run its annual music, film, technology and education festival. Organizers are hosting events at the Austin Convention Center on Sunday afternoon and Tuesday evening for prospective volunteers to ask crew managers about the different opportunities. They can then register, select their role and pick the times they want to volunteer. Or they can skip the in-person event altogether and do everything online.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO