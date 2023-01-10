ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

kut.org

SXSW seeks thousands of volunteers to help out with this year's festival

South by Southwest is looking for 3,000 volunteers to help run its annual music, film, technology and education festival. Organizers are hosting events at the Austin Convention Center on Sunday afternoon and Tuesday evening for prospective volunteers to ask crew managers about the different opportunities. They can then register, select their role and pick the times they want to volunteer. Or they can skip the in-person event altogether and do everything online.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin's largest public housing authority opens waitlist for affordable homes

The Housing Authority of the City of Austin is opening its waitlist for three affordable housing complexes it operates. “We fully recognize the tremendous challenge to affordable housing and affordability in the community right now,” Michael Roth, HACA’s director of housing operations, told KUT. Residents who live in...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

2022 was the deadliest year on Austin roads

At least 125 people died in traffic crashes on Austin roads last year, an all-time high that broke the previous record of 118 set just one year before. KUT tallied the death toll using data from the Austin Police Department, Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
AUSTIN, TX

