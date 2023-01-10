ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artios Awards Film Nominations Revealed By Casting Society: ‘Wakanda Forever’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Fabelmans’ & More

By Erik Pedersen
 4 days ago
All of the 2022 auditions are over, and The Casting Society has unveiled the feature film nominees for its 38th annual Artios Awards , which will be handed out in March.

Vying in the Big Budget – Drama category are the casting pros behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár and Till. Up for Big Budget – Comedy are the folks who cast Bros , Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Menu, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical and White Noise.

See the full list of film nominations below. The Casting Society revealed the Artios Awards TV nominees in October.

Ellen Chenoweth and the team of Mary Vernieu & Bret Howe landed three noms each today — Chenoweth for Deep Water, The Survivor and Causeway and Vernieu/Howe for Glass Onion, The Menu and The Whale . Seven others scored two noms each today: Lucy Bevan, Kim Coleman, Sarah Halley Finn, Cristi Soper Hilt, Avy Kaufman, Bernard Kelsey and Natalie Yon.

Winners of the Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of casting professionals to film, TV, theater and commercials, will be called back during the in-person ceremony Thursday, March 9, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Here are the film nominees for the Casting Society’s 38th annual Artios Awards:

ANIMATION

The Bad Guys
Christi Soper Hilt

Lightyear
Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (associate casting director)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (associate casting director)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Christi Soper Hilt

Turning Red
Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (associate casting director)

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

Bros
Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (associate casting director)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe

The Menu
Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Lisa Mae Fincannon (location casting), Kimberly Wistedt (location casting), Becca Burgess (associate casting director)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

White Noise
Douglas Aibel, D. Lynn Meyers, (location casting), Matthew Glasner (associate casting director)

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Sarah Halley Finn, Carla Hool (location casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (location casting), Chase Paris (location casting), Molly Doyle  (associate casting director)

Elvis
Denise Chamian, Nikki Barrett, Beth Day (associate casting director) Liz Ludwitzke (associate casting director)

The Fabelmans
Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (associate casting director)

Tár
Avy Kaufman, Simone Bär (location casting), Jeremy Zimmerman  (location casting)

Till
Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (location casting), Chase Paris (location casting), Stefni Colle  (associate casting director)

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

The Adam Project
Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (location casting), Judith Sunga (associate casting director)

Better Nate Than Ever
Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin

Deep Water
Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (location casting), Susanne Scheel (associate casting director)

The Harder They Fall
Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (location casting)

The Survivor
Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (associate casting director)

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Emily the Criminal
Chelsea Bloch, Marisol Roncali

Family Squares
Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas

Montana Story
Avy Kaufman, Harrison Nesbit (associate casting director)

Please Baby Please
Eyde Belasco

The Swearing Jar
Nicole Hilliard-Forde, Matthew Lessall

MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

The Cathedral
Ally Beans, Daryl Eisenberg

Down with the King
Scotty Anderson, Harrison Nesbit

Four Samosas
Emily Schweber

They/Them/Us
Joey Montenarello, Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley, D. Lynn Meyers (location casting)

The Same Storm
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Adam Caldwell, Karyn Casl (associate casting director)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

The Bubble
Victor Jenkins, Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner  (associate casting director)

Catherine Called Birdy
Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie

Emergency
Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (location casting), Chase Paris (location casting)

I Love My Dad
Eyde Belasco

Spoiler Alert
Avy Kaufman

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

Armageddon Time
Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (associate casting director)

The Banshees of Inisherin
Louise Kiely

Causeway
Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (location casting), Susanne Scheel (associate casting director), Blair Foster (associate casting director)

Cha Cha Real Smooth
Angela Demo, Nancy Mosser Bailey (location casting)

The Whale
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Bret Howe (associate casting director)

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

Avatar: The Way of Water
Margery Simkin, Katrina Wandel George (associate casting director), Jasmine Gutierrez (associate casting director), Sydney Shircliff (associate casting director)

The Batman
Cindy Tolan, Lucy Bevan, Nicholas Petrovich (associate casting director), Olivia Grant (associate casting director)

Everything Everywhere  All at Once
Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (associate casting director)

Scream
Rich Delia, Lisa Mae Fincannon (location casting), Craig Fincannon (location casting), Adam Richards (associate casting director), Meredith Petty Hughes (associate casting director)

