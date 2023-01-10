Read full article on original website
Our Best Longform Stories of 2022
This year, we published nearly 50 longform stories, from Gloria Liu's whimsical quest to get naked outside to Alex Perry's 17,000-word saga, "Inside the Siege of the Amarula," about a rebel attack at a hotel in Mozambique (my personal favorite of 2022). While readers gravitated to "Jim Harris Was Paralyzed. Then He Ate Magic Mushrooms." which was our most-read feature of the year, I asked a few editors to pick out their personal favorites from the last 12 months. — Matt Skenazy, features editor.
The 10 Best Books of 2022
Survival can be beautiful. At least that's the message from our chilling, funny, and ultimately big-hearted favorite reads this year. From a reality show that goes delightfully wrong to a divorced woman taking to the wild alone, our picks blend science, memoir, and fiction to create a patchwork of the big, scary, bumpy world. It's not that things don't go wrong—there is murder in these pages. But after several years of COVID, we can finally sit back with a book that examines the pandemic in the rear-view mirror. And we can remember to look outward and marvel at the changing world around us, even as it burns.
The Art of Talking to Strangers
Part of me has always wanted to be the kind of person who breaks the ice with a fellow airplane passenger or engages in easy banter while in line at the grocery store. When I witness that kind gregariousness in others, I feel envy; I assume their lack of inhibition means they lead more exciting lives. How many grand love affairs or tales of adventure began because someone had the nerve to say hello? Alas, more often than not, talking to someone I don't know inspires low-level dread, and I avoid it entirely.
Editors’ Picks for Dry January
After spending the first day of 2023 hungover on the couch nursing a Liquid I.V. and chomping on saltine crackers dipped in ketchup (because there was no way I could make it to the grocery store) I knew alcohol and I needed a long break. So, like 35 percent of legal aged adults in the U.S., I weakly exclaimed, "I'm doing dry January!" and promptly fell asleep.
Who Should Narrate the Next Nature Doc? Wrong Answers Only.
A few times a year, a new documentary film about the outdoors appears on our favorite streaming services, purporting to explore volcanoes, or the U.S. National Parks, Mount Everest, or some other natural wonder in a groundbreaking manner. In addition to dizzying drone angles and super slow-motion footage, these projects all share a common quality: a celebrity narrator.
The 10 Best Semi-Rad Illustrations From 2022
I finally bought myself a new iPad this past week. I've been using the same one for six years—which I bought in December 2016 so I could make digital illustrations and share them on social media. When I paid $1,200 for it at the Apple Store in Denver, I remember thinking, "This better be worth the investment." Back then, Instagram was still in its halcyon days, and I was having a blast thinking up goofy charts and graphs and sharing them with a growing audience.
The Gospel, According to Jeremy Jones
Jeremy Jones, big-line snowboarder, splitboarding sage, and fearless-seeming founder of Protect Our Winters (POW)—a partner of Outside's Find Your Good fundraising platform—says he was scared to write a book. "I was kind of nervous, but nervousness and excitement go together in my head," he says. "Whenever I say, 'I've never done something like that before,' and the thought of that thing freaks me out, I feel like I have to go toward it."
