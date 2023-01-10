Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
The Sands of TimeTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Fort Worth Men Arrested for Smuggling Illegal Immigrants in Trunk Along with Drugs and HandgunSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
What do you think about the McDonald's fully automated restaurant?Amarie M.Fort Worth, TX
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
Ringo Starr Announces Spring 2023 Tour
Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band are headed back out on the road for a Spring 2023 tour. The 20-date jaunt kicks off on May 19th in Temecula, California, and includes dates in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. It will wrap on June 17th in San Jose, California. See the full itinerary below.
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
redriverradio.org
A Dallas nonprofit offers car repairs that would otherwise drive owners into debt
Car repairs are never convenient, and for many people they can also create a major financial predicament. In Dallas, reporter Christopher Connelly from member station KERA has the story of a small charity that fixes the vehicles that could otherwise drive their owners into debt. CHRISTOPHER CONNELLY, BYLINE: About a...
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal freeway involved in other incidents
Less than a day after shocking dashcam footage showed an angry man with a metal pipe engage in a road-rage attack on a Southern California freeway, other drivers are detailing similar violent encounters with the same individual.
macaronikid.com
2023 Lunar New Year Events in and around Irvine, CA and beyond
Lunar New Year is the start of the new year in accordance to the lunar calendar, which usually falls between late January and early February. It is celebrated in countries including, China, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. This year Lunar New Year is celebrated Sunday, January 22. Personally, in...
LA Mayor Karen Bass administration clears large Venice encampment, houses 92 homeless
In her first 100 days, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is dealing with the homeless crisis straight on. She was out there when crews started clearing encampments in Venice.
Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale
Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
fullertonobserver.com
George Key Ranch Historic Park Reopens for Free Tours Every Saturday
After being closed for seven years due to extensive damage from the 2014 La Habra Earthquake, George Key Ranch Historic Park, maintained by OC Parks and located at 625 W. Bastanchury Road in Placentia, quietly reopened in November 2021. During the years that it wasn’t open to the public, the 2.2 acre park underwent a series of repairs that were made to improve safety and accessibility to the historic home. Now open from 10 am to 2 pm every Saturday, the George Key home and museum offers an authentic look into North Orange County’s agricultural past, while its orchards, gardens, and barnyard area allow guests to get a closer look at dry farming and citrus farming equipment used in the late 1800s.
English-Korean street signs first step in making Dallas' 'Koreatown' official
DALLAS — The area near Royal Lane and Harry Hines has been considered Dallas' Koreatown for years — home to the largest Korean American community in Texas. The mix of restaurants and businesses represents an immigrant community estimated at some 100,000 strong. But, the city never made "Koreatown" official.
How to Get Tickets to Phish’s 2023 Tour
Phish have set up a west coast tour for Spring 2023, and Phans won’t want get jammed up buying tickets to the band’s first trek of the year. Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates. What Is Phish’s Next Tour? — The new...
CBS News
'Egg-cellent pets!' veterinary hospital suggests backyard chickens in LA during egg shortage
A local veterinary hospital is making a case for Los Angeles residents to raise backyard chickens during a time when there are egg shortages at grocery stores nationwide and a spike in egg prices. The team at Shiloh Veterinary Hospital said backyard chickens are permitted in most neighborhoods in Los...
Phish Announce 2023 West Coast Tour
Phish have announced a 2023 west coast tour taking place in April. The jam band legends will play eight shows in three cities, starting with a two-night run in Seattle and following that with three-night stands in Berkeley and Los Angeles, California. The dates follow the sixth annual Phish: Riviera Maya residency which takes place across four days in Mexico in February.
Tony Hawk and Goldfinger Perform Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Soundtrack Staple “Superman”: Watch
In one of the best trick combos ever pulled, Goldfinger brought out Tony Hawk to perform “Superman,” their standout single that appeared on the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game soundtrack. The skateboarding legend joined the veteran ska band on-stage at their show in Anaheim, California...
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
Fort Worth, Texas is home to many historic and beautiful houses, but some of them also have a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in Fort Worth that you may want to think twice about visiting at night or alone:
iheart.com
Universal Theme Park Announces Texas Location Coming Soon!
Universal Theme Park Announces Texas Location Coming Soon!. It's been a LONG TIME coming, but looks like the major theme park companies are finally getting the hit - that there are more people and MORE land to build new theme parks in - in Texas. Currently, the Governor of Florida,...
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
Descendants of Black-Owned Beach at War Over Decision to Sell it Back to County for $20M
A family is split in two over the decision to sell a historic Los Angeles beach property. After a decision was made by the heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce to resell the Black-owned land Bruce’s Beach, back to Los Angeles County, some descendants objected to that decision. Earlier...
