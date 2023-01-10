ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringo Starr Announces Spring 2023 Tour

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band are headed back out on the road for a Spring 2023 tour. The 20-date jaunt kicks off on May 19th in Temecula, California, and includes dates in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. It will wrap on June 17th in San Jose, California. See the full itinerary below.
CBS Philly

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
macaronikid.com

2023 Lunar New Year Events in and around Irvine, CA and beyond

Lunar New Year is the start of the new year in accordance to the lunar calendar, which usually falls between late January and early February. It is celebrated in countries including, China, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. This year Lunar New Year is celebrated Sunday, January 22. Personally, in...
KTLA

Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale

Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
fullertonobserver.com

George Key Ranch Historic Park Reopens for Free Tours Every Saturday

After being closed for seven years due to extensive damage from the 2014 La Habra Earthquake, George Key Ranch Historic Park, maintained by OC Parks and located at 625 W. Bastanchury Road in Placentia, quietly reopened in November 2021. During the years that it wasn’t open to the public, the 2.2 acre park underwent a series of repairs that were made to improve safety and accessibility to the historic home. Now open from 10 am to 2 pm every Saturday, the George Key home and museum offers an authentic look into North Orange County’s agricultural past, while its orchards, gardens, and barnyard area allow guests to get a closer look at dry farming and citrus farming equipment used in the late 1800s.
Consequence

How to Get Tickets to Phish’s 2023 Tour

Phish have set up a west coast tour for Spring 2023, and Phans won’t want get jammed up buying tickets to the band’s first trek of the year. Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates. What Is Phish’s Next Tour? — The new...
Consequence

Phish Announce 2023 West Coast Tour

Phish have announced a 2023 west coast tour taking place in April. The jam band legends will play eight shows in three cities, starting with a two-night run in Seattle and following that with three-night stands in Berkeley and Los Angeles, California. The dates follow the sixth annual Phish: Riviera Maya residency which takes place across four days in Mexico in February.
iheart.com

Universal Theme Park Announces Texas Location Coming Soon!

Universal Theme Park Announces Texas Location Coming Soon!. It's been a LONG TIME coming, but looks like the major theme park companies are finally getting the hit - that there are more people and MORE land to build new theme parks in - in Texas. Currently, the Governor of Florida,...
