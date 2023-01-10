ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
middletownri.com

Pickleball Court Discussion Postponed

A discussion tonight by the Town Council of new pickleball courts at Linden Park has been postponed. As of this afternoon, a make-up date for the item has not been set. The town apologizes for any inconvenience. #MiddletownRI.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
middletownri.com

Rhode Island Airport Corp. "Virtual Town Hall"

On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at noon, the Rhode Island Airport Corporation is hosting a "virtual town hall" event online with updates, including about the Newport State Airport. Visit RIAC for more information. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy