Birmingham, AL

Jimmie Hale Mission hosting warming station this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission is hosting a warming station this weekend on Friday and Saturday evenings, January 13 and 14. The shelter will be available for anyone who needs shelter from the cold temperatures. The Jimmie Hale Mission is located downtown Birmingham at 3420 2nd Avenue...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location

Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
City of Birmingham to open warming station Friday and Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures forecasted to fall below freezing, the City of Birmingham is partnering with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14. Anyone needing warm shelter is welcome to go to the mission, located at 3420...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 13-15

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jeff Richardson at 205-470-1307 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Man living near landfill fire facing health struggles

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Air quality is a huge question about the fire at a landfill in St. Clair County. Michael Hallman has lived in Moody his entire life and says the fire is adding to his preexisting health issues. It’s interrupting his daily activities and even has him considering moving.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
New farmers market set to open in Hoover

A new farmers market is coming to Hoover. Organizers of The Farmer’s Market at Brock’s Gap have announced Saturday, March 4 as the market’s opening date. The team behind the market posted the news on the market’s Facebook page. The Famers Market at Brock’s Gap will...
HOOVER, AL
Alabama tourism spending up 15 percent in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While uncertainty looms of the state of the country’s economy, there is some good news about the state of Alabama – the tourism business is booming. The state set an all-time record in 2022, with both the number of visitors and tourism spending up...
ALABAMA STATE
Northport business collecting donations for tornado recovery efforts

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s just the beginning of a long cleanup process for those affected by tornadoes. Many local organizations are doing their part to help the victims of Thursday’s storms. Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is in the middle of collecting supplies to take to the...
NORTHPORT, AL

