Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
Bham Now
Dread River Distilling announces new series with Birmingham whiskey blender
Dread River Distilling Co. emphasizes their spirits as more than “just a product” and instead, a way to connect with the community and offer a taste of who they are. Keep reading to learn about their new series that does just that with Birmingham-native whiskey blender Eboni Major.
wbrc.com
Jimmie Hale Mission hosting warming station this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission is hosting a warming station this weekend on Friday and Saturday evenings, January 13 and 14. The shelter will be available for anyone who needs shelter from the cold temperatures. The Jimmie Hale Mission is located downtown Birmingham at 3420 2nd Avenue...
LIST: Friday the 13th tattoo specials in the Birmingham area
Ready for a tattoo? Shops around central Alabama are gearing up for Friday’s “tattoo holiday,” and CBS 42 has got you — and your skin — covered.
Birmingham to host supply drive for Selma residents
Birmingham will host a supply drive for Selma residents effected by Thursday's tornado, per a city release.
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Master Distillers make huge announcement regarding a first for Talladega County
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Bill and Rachel Embry were winners of the television show “Master Distillers” on the Discovery Channel a couple of weeks ago, and today they used the RadioAlabama avenue to announce something that will be a first for the Coosa Valley. Rachel and Bill appeared...
Bham Now
Here’s how to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday in Birmingham, Jan. 19
Get your party blowers ready, Bham—Dolly Party turns 76 years young on Thursday, January 19. We may not be in Tennessee, but love for Dolly has no bounds and The Magic City has a few festivities on deck for the big day. Read on for how to celebrate the Queen of Country in Birmingham.
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham to open warming station Friday and Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures forecasted to fall below freezing, the City of Birmingham is partnering with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14. Anyone needing warm shelter is welcome to go to the mission, located at 3420...
wbrc.com
Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
Bham Now
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 13-15
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jeff Richardson at 205-470-1307 or...
wbrc.com
Man living near landfill fire facing health struggles
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Air quality is a huge question about the fire at a landfill in St. Clair County. Michael Hallman has lived in Moody his entire life and says the fire is adding to his preexisting health issues. It’s interrupting his daily activities and even has him considering moving.
Band of masked men carry out brazen smash-and-grab at Birmingham Apple store
An investigation is underway after a brazen theft in the Birmingham Apple store at the Summit shopping center Friday morning. At least three masked men ran into the store just before 10:30 a.m. They started breaking locks on the display cabinets, grabbing as many phones as they could before they left the store.
wtvy.com
Forestdale woman escapes car moments before tree crushes driver side
FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman is grateful to be alive after a tree fell on top of the car she was sitting in just moments after she got out. “Just an inch would’ve been my life, y’all,” said Linda Ajim. “But I’m okay.”
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
MLK events to be held throughout Birmingham area
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there will be many events around Birmingham honoring the civil rights leader's legacy.
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
25 years her way: Sherri Jackson discusses a quarter-century of ‘loving on Birmingham’
The afro changed everything.
New farmers market set to open in Hoover
A new farmers market is coming to Hoover. Organizers of The Farmer’s Market at Brock’s Gap have announced Saturday, March 4 as the market’s opening date. The team behind the market posted the news on the market’s Facebook page. The Famers Market at Brock’s Gap will...
wbrc.com
Alabama tourism spending up 15 percent in 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While uncertainty looms of the state of the country’s economy, there is some good news about the state of Alabama – the tourism business is booming. The state set an all-time record in 2022, with both the number of visitors and tourism spending up...
wbrc.com
Northport business collecting donations for tornado recovery efforts
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s just the beginning of a long cleanup process for those affected by tornadoes. Many local organizations are doing their part to help the victims of Thursday’s storms. Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is in the middle of collecting supplies to take to the...
Comments / 0