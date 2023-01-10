Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
webbweekly.com
Heather E. (Ream) Getgen, 55
Heather E. (Ream) Getgen, 55, of Hughesville, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at UPMC Hospital in Williamsport. Born December 24, 1967, in Montrose, she was a daughter of Elwin H. and Sonya E. (Hoover) Ream. In 1985, she graduated from Hughesville High School and later attended Lycoming College for a brief time. She also became a graduate of KidMin Academy in children ministries. Sharing a wonderful life together, Heather married her husband of 27 years, Francis S. Getgen, Jr. of Hughesville on April 15, 1995.
webbweekly.com
Ann Cassidy Prato, 83
Ann Cassidy Prato, 83, of Williamsport, died on Monday January 9th, 2023 at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital. Born on August 15, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Joseph X Cassidy and Veronica Fetterman Cassidy. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School 1957 and was employed for several years at Bell Telephone Company.
webbweekly.com
Nickolas Aaron Russell, 27
On January 6th, 2023 the Lord called Nickolas Aaron Russell home, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, due to complications from diabetes. Nick was born February 11th, 1995 in Lock Haven, and welcomed into this world by his parents, Laurie Russell and Dale Hook, but on the day he left this world, he was met in Heaven by his grandfather, Marlin Russell and Aunt Patricia Willits.
webbweekly.com
Fred M. Younger, 78
Fred M. Younger, 78, of Watsontown, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at UPMC Hospital in Williamsport. Born August 16, 1944, in Muncy, he was a son of George H. Younger and Dorothy M. (Neitz) Younger. On August 3, 1968, he married the former Rita B. (Spring) and together they celebrated 54 years of marriage. In 1962, he graduated from Montgomery High School and later graduated in 1969 with an associate’s degree in Business/Accounting from the former Williamsport Area Community College.
webbweekly.com
Theresa M. Monahan, 87
Theresa M. Monahan, 87, of Montoursville, died Jan. 10, 2023 at We Care at Loyalsock. She was born Mar. 16, 1935, in Freeland, a daughter of the late James and Mary Wilson. Theresa was a graduate of St. Ann’s High School in Freeland and Nursing School in Philadelphia. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes and worked in St. Joseph Hospital, Hazelton and the former Sycamore Manor where she died.
webbweekly.com
Theodore “Ted” W. Copp, 76
Theodore “Ted” W. Copp, 76, of Muncy Valley, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 9, 2023. Born February 23, 1946, in Norfolk, VA, he was a son of Theodore S. and Ivy E. (Kelly) Copp. Ted married Debra A. Peterman on May 20, 1995 and shared 27 years of marriage.
webbweekly.com
Lewis R. Crossley, 86
Lewis R. Crossley, 86, of Lock Haven passed away peacefully in the early morning of January 7, 2023. He was born July 31, 1936 in Jersey Shore, a son to Lewis G. Crossley and Cleo M. (Miller) Crossley. Lewis was employed by C&E Containers for more than 50 years, until...
webbweekly.com
Stephen D. Moore, III, 33
Stephen D. Moore, III, 33, of Williamsport, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at his home. He was born in Williamsport on April 19, 1989 to the late Stephen D. Moore, Jr. and Sheila (Henry) Brown of Williamsport. Stephen was Christian by faith. He...
webbweekly.com
John J. Notor, 65
John J. Notor, 65, of South Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. John was born in Williamsport on Aug. 17, 1957, a son of the late James H. “Harry” Notor and Kaye S. (Hawker) Notor. He was a member of the former...
webbweekly.com
Mary Ann “Mimi” Delaney, 70
Mary Ann “Mimi” Delaney, 70, most recently a resident of Roseview Center, died on January 9, 2023 at UPMC Susquehanna. She was born on September 19, 1952, a daughter to the late Dr. William E. Delaney and Ann Greico Delaney. Mimi had many friends and cousins in the...
webbweekly.com
John V. Girio, 70
John V. Girio, 70, of Williamsport, passed away on January 9, 2023 at the Gatehouse. He was born on July 8, 1952, in Williamsport and the son of the late Carlo & Florence (Cipriani) Girio. John graduated from the Williamsport High School in 1970 and the former Williamsport Area Community...
therecord-online.com
Smith announces for Mill Hall area District Judge
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Recently retired Lock Haven City Police Chief Kristin Smith is running for election as Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County District 25-3-02. This seat will be vacated by District Judge John Maggs, who will be retiring at the end of 2023 after 24 years of service. Smith will seek both Republican and Democratic nominations.
biz570.com
Geisinger honors 237 of its providers
DANVILLE – Geisinger recently honored 237 caregivers for ranking in the top 10% nationally for patient experience at the health system’s annual Top Patient Experience Clinicians Awards on Dec. 1 in Danville. Geisinger providers — including— were ranked among the best in the country by their patients, according...
webbweekly.com
STEP AmeriCorps and Partners Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s Legacy
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed passionately in justice and the concept of service to others and the “beloved community.” It is in this spirit that The Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service is held as a defining moment each year when Americans across the country step up to make communities more equitable and take action to create the Beloved Community of Dr. King’s dream. Dr. King’s acknowledgment and fight for systemic change serve as the call to action for the Day of Service.
webbweekly.com
Glow in the Dark Pickleball Tournament to Benefit Vhito DeCapria
A Glow in the Dark Pickleball Tournament will be held at the Williamsport Branch YMCA on Sunday, January 22 starting at 5:00 p.m. This event will be a fundraiser for Vhito DeCapria, a brave eleven-year-old boy from Jersey Shore who has been battling cancer since he was three years old. After beating life threating cancer as a three-year-old he had been cancer free for seven years when DiCapria relapsed with a secondary cancer, Osteosarcoma, in August. Due to this relapse, DiCapria was admitted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). While there, he had a full arm amputation up to the shoulder three weeks ago to save his life. Vhito will have twenty more weeks of chemotherapy. Next month, he will start weekly Occupational Therapy to help him adjust to this new life. Vhito’s mother, Ashley DeCapria, is unable to work due to traveling for his treatment. All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Vhito and his family to help with his continuing medical care costs.
Early Bird Sports Expo coming to fairgrounds
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's nearly time for the Early Bird Sports Expo and with nearly 100 exhibitors, this year's event will be packed with all the things you need to hunt, fish, and trap in the upcoming year. The 34th annual expo will be held on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in the Industrial Arts, Educational, and Arts and Crafts buildings on Jan. 26-29. The expo will be open Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free....
Yaw to hold Town Hall by telephone
Williamsport, Pa. — State Sen. Gene Yaw is holding a Town Hall by telephone tonight for residents living in Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties. The event, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., will allow residents to discuss important state-related issues. “I look forward to hearing from residents throughout our region and having a constructive dialogue on the issues that matter most,” Yaw (R-23) said. “Whether they want to ask a question...
Williamsport City Hall up for sale
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The former Williamsport City Hall building is up for sale. City council recently approved the property to be listed through Fish Commercial Group, a real estate agency in central Pennsylvania. "A good re-use of the building. See it get into the hands of someone that is...
webbweekly.com
The KING.
I headed to South Williamsport for a league game. Jensen had a late practice, and I don’t have many friends. So, I sat in the front row. I didn’t really say much as I was trying to be incognito. I saw an old chum, and we talked about bugs for the entire JV game. It was so good to see Larry Manikowski. I am ready whenever you Monk.
Comments / 0