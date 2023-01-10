A Glow in the Dark Pickleball Tournament will be held at the Williamsport Branch YMCA on Sunday, January 22 starting at 5:00 p.m. This event will be a fundraiser for Vhito DeCapria, a brave eleven-year-old boy from Jersey Shore who has been battling cancer since he was three years old. After beating life threating cancer as a three-year-old he had been cancer free for seven years when DiCapria relapsed with a secondary cancer, Osteosarcoma, in August. Due to this relapse, DiCapria was admitted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). While there, he had a full arm amputation up to the shoulder three weeks ago to save his life. Vhito will have twenty more weeks of chemotherapy. Next month, he will start weekly Occupational Therapy to help him adjust to this new life. Vhito’s mother, Ashley DeCapria, is unable to work due to traveling for his treatment. All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Vhito and his family to help with his continuing medical care costs.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO