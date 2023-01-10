During the month of December 2022, the Bayonne Public Library offered many programs and events. For adults, the library offered four “Tech Thursdays with Bill” classes covering streaming media, Mango Languages, and hoopla (ebooks) as well as an “Ask Me Anything” general tech help class. There were three English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. There were five knitting class meetings. For children, the library offered three Scratch coding classes for elementary school students. For the whole family, there were twelve showings of nine holiday-themed movies.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO