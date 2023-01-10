ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Valley Breeze

City looks to restart movement on Woonsocket Armory project

WOONSOCKET – City Councilor Garrett Mancieri on Monday asked for a status update on the long-planned Woonsocket Armory redevelopment at 316 South Main St., learning from Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt that the project remains in limbo. Baldelli-Hunt told Mancieri that the the Armory project is currently halted, as the past...
WOONSOCKET, RI
FUN 107

Rhode Island City Named Second-Friendliest in United States

Our very own Newport, Rhode Island, ended up on a list of the Friendliest Cities in the USA. Not only that, it comes in second place only to Honolulu. Talk about two very different cities. Lists like this one from StudyFinds come around quite often, with varied rankings, so by...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island DOT says thieves are targeting streetlights for copper wiring

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation believes sophisticated thieves are targeting streetlights near construction zones to steal expensive copper wiring. The department told NBC 10’s Gene Valicenti during his WPRO radio show that a reason some construction zones have gone dark is that thieves are stealing the copper wiring from the streetlights there.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rinewstoday.com

Warwick – second Best City in U.S. to Raise a Family

Scholaroo conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources. As noted in...
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature

If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ecori.org

Port of Providence Chemical Company Cited for Safety Violations

PROVIDENCE — A global chemical distributor with two facilities along the city’s waterfront will pay $600,000 in fines and at least $200,000 for emergency response equipment for violating federal chemical safety protocols. The recent consent agreement between the Environmental Protection Agency and Univar Solutions Inc. comes after allegations...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Owners of Read-Ott House move toward demolition as court appearance looms

PAWTUCKET – Owners of the Read-Ott House at 97 Walcott St. are in the process of raising funds to pay for the demolition of the old Quality Hill landmark mansion. The proposal regarding the mansion, which was in front of a municipal court judge on Nov. 28, is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 23 for a status conference, according to Grace Voll of Mayor Donald Grebien’s office.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ecori.org

1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery

A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
RHODE ISLAND STATE

