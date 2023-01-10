Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
City looks to restart movement on Woonsocket Armory project
WOONSOCKET – City Councilor Garrett Mancieri on Monday asked for a status update on the long-planned Woonsocket Armory redevelopment at 316 South Main St., learning from Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt that the project remains in limbo. Baldelli-Hunt told Mancieri that the the Armory project is currently halted, as the past...
Rhode Island City Named Second-Friendliest in United States
Our very own Newport, Rhode Island, ended up on a list of the Friendliest Cities in the USA. Not only that, it comes in second place only to Honolulu. Talk about two very different cities. Lists like this one from StudyFinds come around quite often, with varied rankings, so by...
Report: N.E. electric grid operator declared capacity deficiency Christmas Eve
Region’s supply of electricity was insufficient to meet consumer demand. System operators implemented well established procedures Christmas Eve to maintain New England’s power supply during an unanticipated electric capacity deficiency, according to a report from ISO New England. The operator blamed unexpected generator outages and reductions, and power...
Valley Breeze
Potential ordinance would require commercial owners to pick up litter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Some of the town’s commercial properties look as if their owners do a walk-through every day. Others, however, give the impression that no one’s picked up litter in months or years.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island DOT says thieves are targeting streetlights for copper wiring
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation believes sophisticated thieves are targeting streetlights near construction zones to steal expensive copper wiring. The department told NBC 10’s Gene Valicenti during his WPRO radio show that a reason some construction zones have gone dark is that thieves are stealing the copper wiring from the streetlights there.
whatsupnewp.com
City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission to address New York Yacht Club expansion, kayak racks at January meeting
The City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission is set to hold its next meeting on January 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Surge Room at the Newport Public Library. The agenda for the meeting includes a review and vote on the November meeting minutes, as well as an update on the Ocean Race, which is set to return to Newport in May 2023.
rinewstoday.com
Warwick – second Best City in U.S. to Raise a Family
Scholaroo conducted a comprehensive report to identify the best cities in the United States to raise a family. The study ranked 151 cities in 7 categories – Safety, Health, Finance, Education, Recreation, Quality of Life, and Home Atmosphere – based on data from public sources. As noted in...
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
ecori.org
Port of Providence Chemical Company Cited for Safety Violations
PROVIDENCE — A global chemical distributor with two facilities along the city’s waterfront will pay $600,000 in fines and at least $200,000 for emergency response equipment for violating federal chemical safety protocols. The recent consent agreement between the Environmental Protection Agency and Univar Solutions Inc. comes after allegations...
Valley Breeze
Owners of Read-Ott House move toward demolition as court appearance looms
PAWTUCKET – Owners of the Read-Ott House at 97 Walcott St. are in the process of raising funds to pay for the demolition of the old Quality Hill landmark mansion. The proposal regarding the mansion, which was in front of a municipal court judge on Nov. 28, is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 23 for a status conference, according to Grace Voll of Mayor Donald Grebien’s office.
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
middletownri.com
Deals Galore At The Middletown Senior Center Thrift Shop
Get great new and gently used merchandise Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 am-2 pm at the Middletown Senior Center Thrift Shop. And better yet, every dollar benefits our local seniors. #MiddletownRI.
RI’s first Crumbl to open in East Greenwich
The first shop will open in East Greenwich Square between Dave's Marketplace and The Savory Grape.
Last Mega Millions jackpot won on Friday the 13th was in Rhode Island
The jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday's drawing.
What to Expect If You Have an Expired Inspection Sticker in Rhode Island
Heads up, Rhode Islanders. Failure to get an inspection sticker or get your inspection sticker renewed will lead to the suspension of your vehicle. I learned this fun little fact thanks to a letter I received in the mail, so if your time is up on your sticker, here is what you need to know.
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Joint East Greenwich restaurants offer range of food with little wait time
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — This week's Cheap Eats takes us to East Greenwich where two restaurants -- Greenwich Bay Gourmet and Tio Mateo’s Mexican Grille -- sit under one roof. "It actually used to be two different restaurants in two different locations and then '08 when the...
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
Newport Cliff Walk damaged again in winter storm
The scenic Cliff Walk was dealt another blow last month when a severe winter storm damaged the historic Newport landmark.
ecori.org
1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery
A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
Massachusetts Dental Group Settles $3.5 Million Suit Over Allegedly Deceptive Ads
A dental group with practices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut — including four on the South Coast — has agreed to a $3.5 million settlement in a lawsuit brought by the state Attorney General's office for allegedly deceptive advertising. Former A.G. Maura Healey filed the suit in...
