Middletown, RI

MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Car pummels into CVS in Pawtucket before fleeing scene

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a woman crashed a car into a CVS Wednesday night before hitting another car and fleeing the scene. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at the CVS on Newport Ave in Pawtucket around 5:45 p.m. where they discovered a damaged storefront. Police said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Seekonk town administrator speaks on town repeatedly putting chiefs on leave

(WJAR) — Seekonk’s town administrator is responding to questions about the town’s repeated action of putting chiefs on leave. The I-Team first reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella has been placed on leave. In a statement to the I-Team Tuesday, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime wrote...
SEEKONK, MA
FUN 107

Rhode Island City Named Second-Friendliest in United States

Our very own Newport, Rhode Island, ended up on a list of the Friendliest Cities in the USA. Not only that, it comes in second place only to Honolulu. Talk about two very different cities. Lists like this one from StudyFinds come around quite often, with varied rankings, so by...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston Street Armory users express sanitary, safety concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Almost a month into its time as a 24/7 warming station for the homeless, and some people using it are expressing concerns over sanitation and safety at the Cranston Street Armory in Providence. The around-the-clock site opened Dec. 16 and is run by Amos House,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Somerset lunch and recess monitor commended after actions avoids student tragedy

For the third time in as many months, a local public-school employee went into action using life-saving measures on a student. In a social media post, the Somerset Public Schools district commended North Elementary lunch and recess monitor Joan Plummer for her recent actions that potentially avoided a tragedy when a student was choking at lunch.
SOMERSET, MA
iheart.com

Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil

There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
WESTERLY, RI
iheart.com

Car Crashes Into CVS Store....Again

A car crashed into a CVS Pharmacy in Pawtucket on Wednesday night. It happened at around 6 p.m. at the store on Newport Avenue, marking the third CVS that has been hit by a vehicle in Southern New England since late November. The driver, a 76-year-old woman, reportedly received several...
PAWTUCKET, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION

PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Tiverton SRO fired after alleged reaction to students' prank

TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The father of a Tiverton High School senior said several students decided to decorate the school resource officer’s office at the high school for the holidays. It was supposed to be a joke but the officer didn’t laugh. Students taped balloons, streamers, and...
TIVERTON, RI

