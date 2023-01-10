Read full article on original website
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
RI’s first Crumbl to open in East Greenwich
The first shop will open in East Greenwich Square between Dave's Marketplace and The Savory Grape.
Turnto10.com
Car pummels into CVS in Pawtucket before fleeing scene
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a woman crashed a car into a CVS Wednesday night before hitting another car and fleeing the scene. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at the CVS on Newport Ave in Pawtucket around 5:45 p.m. where they discovered a damaged storefront. Police said the...
middletownri.com
Middletown Fire Asks People To Heat Their Homes Safely
Middletown Fire reminded everyone never to heat their homes with the oven. Not only is this dangerous, but it can lead to fires. #MiddletownRI.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk town administrator speaks on town repeatedly putting chiefs on leave
(WJAR) — Seekonk’s town administrator is responding to questions about the town’s repeated action of putting chiefs on leave. The I-Team first reported Friday that Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella has been placed on leave. In a statement to the I-Team Tuesday, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime wrote...
Rhode Island City Named Second-Friendliest in United States
Our very own Newport, Rhode Island, ended up on a list of the Friendliest Cities in the USA. Not only that, it comes in second place only to Honolulu. Talk about two very different cities. Lists like this one from StudyFinds come around quite often, with varied rankings, so by...
Turnto10.com
Cranston Street Armory users express sanitary, safety concerns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Almost a month into its time as a 24/7 warming station for the homeless, and some people using it are expressing concerns over sanitation and safety at the Cranston Street Armory in Providence. The around-the-clock site opened Dec. 16 and is run by Amos House,...
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset lunch and recess monitor commended after actions avoids student tragedy
For the third time in as many months, a local public-school employee went into action using life-saving measures on a student. In a social media post, the Somerset Public Schools district commended North Elementary lunch and recess monitor Joan Plummer for her recent actions that potentially avoided a tragedy when a student was choking at lunch.
Police searching for missing Pawtucket man
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Pawtucket man.
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
iheart.com
Some RI Residents To Get Help For Heating Oil
There is more help on the way to needy families this long, cold winter. The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded emergency grants to help keep families warm and fed through the winter. The Foundation's CEO says non-profits are dealing with record demand as everyday costs continue to rise. Connecting for...
Turnto10.com
Police: Four children allegedly involved in Barrington day care incident
(WJAR) — Barrington police say no charges have been filed in the case of a day care worker allegedly giving kids melatonin. Police confirmed four kids under the age of 4-years-old were allegedly involved in the incident at Kids Quarters in Barrington. According to police, the owner is cooperating...
iheart.com
Car Crashes Into CVS Store....Again
A car crashed into a CVS Pharmacy in Pawtucket on Wednesday night. It happened at around 6 p.m. at the store on Newport Avenue, marking the third CVS that has been hit by a vehicle in Southern New England since late November. The driver, a 76-year-old woman, reportedly received several...
Embattled Seekonk police chief Isabella drafted letter to be Providence’s top cop
As Seekonk prepares to cut ties with yet another top cop, Chief Dean Isabella has already drafted his cover letter to the Providence Police Department.
New Fairhaven Sign Spurs Memories of Bowling Alleys and Pool Halls
On the radio today, we were discussing memories of New Bedford’s Cinema 140. While that conversation was happening on air, I was also looking out the studio window to watch change happening at the Fairhaven Stop & Shop, and it made me nostalgic for another 1990s SouthCoast staple. As...
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: 101 MAIN STREET DEMOLITION
PAWTUCKET – The City of Pawtucket has developed a tentative schedule for the demolition of 101 Main Street, the former Sawyer School. Due to significant damage – from recent storms, environmental testing, and usage by police and fire for training exercises – the building is considered structurally unsound.
Barrington day care accused of giving kids melatonin gummies
The owner of the day care center tells 12 News the employee gave two children one gummy that contained melatonin.
Turnto10.com
Tiverton SRO fired after alleged reaction to students' prank
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The father of a Tiverton High School senior said several students decided to decorate the school resource officer’s office at the high school for the holidays. It was supposed to be a joke but the officer didn’t laugh. Students taped balloons, streamers, and...
