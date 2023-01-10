Read full article on original website
webbweekly.com
Ann Cassidy Prato, 83
Ann Cassidy Prato, 83, of Williamsport, died on Monday January 9th, 2023 at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital. Born on August 15, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Joseph X Cassidy and Veronica Fetterman Cassidy. She was a graduate of St. Joseph High School 1957 and was employed for several years at Bell Telephone Company.
webbweekly.com
Heather E. (Ream) Getgen, 55
Heather E. (Ream) Getgen, 55, of Hughesville, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at UPMC Hospital in Williamsport. Born December 24, 1967, in Montrose, she was a daughter of Elwin H. and Sonya E. (Hoover) Ream. In 1985, she graduated from Hughesville High School and later attended Lycoming College for a brief time. She also became a graduate of KidMin Academy in children ministries. Sharing a wonderful life together, Heather married her husband of 27 years, Francis S. Getgen, Jr. of Hughesville on April 15, 1995.
webbweekly.com
Fred M. Younger, 78
Fred M. Younger, 78, of Watsontown, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at UPMC Hospital in Williamsport. Born August 16, 1944, in Muncy, he was a son of George H. Younger and Dorothy M. (Neitz) Younger. On August 3, 1968, he married the former Rita B. (Spring) and together they celebrated 54 years of marriage. In 1962, he graduated from Montgomery High School and later graduated in 1969 with an associate’s degree in Business/Accounting from the former Williamsport Area Community College.
webbweekly.com
Theresa M. Monahan, 87
Theresa M. Monahan, 87, of Montoursville, died Jan. 10, 2023 at We Care at Loyalsock. She was born Mar. 16, 1935, in Freeland, a daughter of the late James and Mary Wilson. Theresa was a graduate of St. Ann’s High School in Freeland and Nursing School in Philadelphia. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes and worked in St. Joseph Hospital, Hazelton and the former Sycamore Manor where she died.
webbweekly.com
Lewis R. Crossley, 86
Lewis R. Crossley, 86, of Lock Haven passed away peacefully in the early morning of January 7, 2023. He was born July 31, 1936 in Jersey Shore, a son to Lewis G. Crossley and Cleo M. (Miller) Crossley. Lewis was employed by C&E Containers for more than 50 years, until...
webbweekly.com
Nickolas Aaron Russell, 27
On January 6th, 2023 the Lord called Nickolas Aaron Russell home, just a few weeks shy of his 28th birthday, due to complications from diabetes. Nick was born February 11th, 1995 in Lock Haven, and welcomed into this world by his parents, Laurie Russell and Dale Hook, but on the day he left this world, he was met in Heaven by his grandfather, Marlin Russell and Aunt Patricia Willits.
webbweekly.com
John V. Girio, 70
John V. Girio, 70, of Williamsport, passed away on January 9, 2023 at the Gatehouse. He was born on July 8, 1952, in Williamsport and the son of the late Carlo & Florence (Cipriani) Girio. John graduated from the Williamsport High School in 1970 and the former Williamsport Area Community...
webbweekly.com
Theodore “Ted” W. Copp, 76
Theodore “Ted” W. Copp, 76, of Muncy Valley, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 9, 2023. Born February 23, 1946, in Norfolk, VA, he was a son of Theodore S. and Ivy E. (Kelly) Copp. Ted married Debra A. Peterman on May 20, 1995 and shared 27 years of marriage.
webbweekly.com
Stephen D. Moore, III, 33
Stephen D. Moore, III, 33, of Williamsport, was called home by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at his home. He was born in Williamsport on April 19, 1989 to the late Stephen D. Moore, Jr. and Sheila (Henry) Brown of Williamsport. Stephen was Christian by faith. He...
biz570.com
Geisinger honors 237 of its providers
DANVILLE – Geisinger recently honored 237 caregivers for ranking in the top 10% nationally for patient experience at the health system’s annual Top Patient Experience Clinicians Awards on Dec. 1 in Danville. Geisinger providers — including— were ranked among the best in the country by their patients, according...
webbweekly.com
Glow in the Dark Pickleball Tournament to Benefit Vhito DeCapria
A Glow in the Dark Pickleball Tournament will be held at the Williamsport Branch YMCA on Sunday, January 22 starting at 5:00 p.m. This event will be a fundraiser for Vhito DeCapria, a brave eleven-year-old boy from Jersey Shore who has been battling cancer since he was three years old. After beating life threating cancer as a three-year-old he had been cancer free for seven years when DiCapria relapsed with a secondary cancer, Osteosarcoma, in August. Due to this relapse, DiCapria was admitted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). While there, he had a full arm amputation up to the shoulder three weeks ago to save his life. Vhito will have twenty more weeks of chemotherapy. Next month, he will start weekly Occupational Therapy to help him adjust to this new life. Vhito’s mother, Ashley DeCapria, is unable to work due to traveling for his treatment. All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Vhito and his family to help with his continuing medical care costs.
webbweekly.com
Overcoming Public Speaking Anxieties
Public speaking. Just the mention of those two words sends shreds of fear racing thru most folks. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld once addressed the subject this way: “According to most studies, people’s number one fear is public speaking. Number two is death. Death is number two, does that sound right? This means to the average person, if you go to a funeral, you’re better off in the casket than doing the eulogy.”
webbweekly.com
The KING.
I headed to South Williamsport for a league game. Jensen had a late practice, and I don’t have many friends. So, I sat in the front row. I didn’t really say much as I was trying to be incognito. I saw an old chum, and we talked about bugs for the entire JV game. It was so good to see Larry Manikowski. I am ready whenever you Monk.
'Wheel' turning into new restaurant
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Customers filled tables at Wheel in Pottsville on Wednesday for what may be their last time. Owner Savas Logothetides has plans to convert the grilled cheese hot spot into "Tres," a restaurant specializing in tacos, tapas, and tequila. “It's time to evolve. It's time for a...
Early Bird Sports Expo coming to fairgrounds
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's nearly time for the Early Bird Sports Expo and with nearly 100 exhibitors, this year's event will be packed with all the things you need to hunt, fish, and trap in the upcoming year. The 34th annual expo will be held on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in the Industrial Arts, Educational, and Arts and Crafts buildings on Jan. 26-29. The expo will be open Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free....
State College
Pine Grove Hall Owner Planning Neighboring Restaurant
A new restaurant could soon neighbor a popular dining and music establishment in Pine Grove Mills. On Monday, the Ferguson Township Planning Commission recommended granting two waiver requests for submitted plans for a proposed restaurant at 125 E. Pine Grove Rd. A preliminary land development plan, which has not been finalized, calls for the conversion of the property into a new eatery that will directly neighbor Pine Grove Hall.
Davenport announces bid for Magisterial District Judge for 11-3-01
SALEM TOWNSHIP — Carol Davenport of Salem Township Tuesday announced her candidacy for Magisterial District Judge 11-3-01 in Luzerne Cou
Williamsport City Hall up for sale
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The former Williamsport City Hall building is up for sale. City council recently approved the property to be listed through Fish Commercial Group, a real estate agency in central Pennsylvania. "A good re-use of the building. See it get into the hands of someone that is...
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
