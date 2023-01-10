Read full article on original website
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In New Jersey
If you want to get a healthy discussion, and sometimes even an argument started in New Jersey, just start talking about who has the best pizza in the state. One major publication has announced its choice for the best pizza in the Garden State. I'm not sure there is anything...
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey
Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey. You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February. According to the Daily Voice, two...
5 New Jersey Obsessions That Have To Be Explained To Outsiders
If you're from the Garden State, then you already know that there's plenty that sets us apart from everywhere else. It's not that we think our poo doesn't stink, it's just that there are so many funny Jersey-specific things that nobody else has experienced or would understand. Since so many...
This Stunning New Jersey County Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the whole state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip
I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
These 3 New Jersey Towns Are Among the Most Beautiful, Anywhere
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. These three New Jersey Towns were voted the most beautiful, anywhere. I'll say it again, I love where we live. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore...
Look, New Jersey’s Best All you Can Eat Brunch Spot Has Been Revealed
New Jersey's best all-you-can-eat brunch has been revealed, and with a state that's so passionate about its breakfast foods and brunches, I'm curious as to what you think. Brunch in New Jersey is about as much a staple as pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel, pizza, or fresh seafood or Italian food.
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
7 summer camp fairs scheduled for NJ, to help parents choose best fit
Seven camp fairs are scheduled throughout New Jersey over the next several weeks. It's like a wedding expo. But instead of bridezillas looking for the best photographer and DJ, families look for the perfect summer fit for their kids. The events are free, and parents are encouraged to bring their...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Is Absolutely Delicious In-N-Out Burger Finally Coming to New Jersey?
Have you ever had a friend or family member travel west and rave about the burger chain In-N-Out?. If you've never had In-N-Out you may be wondering what all of the hype is about. In-N-Out was born in Los Angeles in 1975. Since then, the franchise has grown to hundreds...
Large Regional Bank Closing 4 Philadelphia-area Branches and 4 in NJ
Customers of a large regional bank will have fewer locations to make their financial transactions at in the near future. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the parent company of Santander Bank has filed to close a total of 13 branches, including four in and around Philadelphia, four in Central Pennsylvania, and another four in New Jersey.
Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing
Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
Another 15,000 new cancer cases expected for NJ in 2023
It's predicted that New Jersey will record more than 15,000 cancer deaths in 2023. Over the same 12 months, more than 56,000 new cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed throughout the state, according to a report released Thursday by American Cancer Society. The annual report, Cancer Facts &...
Rutgers University sued over student vaccine mandate
An anti-vaccine group is pressing ahead with a lawsuit against Rutgers University for mandating the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots for students. The non-profit Children's Health Defense is appealing the dismissal of an earlier suit challenging the university's legal authority to mandate what they call "an experimental vaccine that poses risk of serious harm."
NJ has the only nonprofit kids winter activity center in the U.S.
The National Winter Activity Center in Vernon is also home to a nonprofit called Winter4kids, the only such organization in the country. The center offers a range of winter activities for of all ages and skill levels as well as mentoring and winter learning experiences for school-age kids. One of...
NJ State Police trooper struck at Parkway crash scene
LAKEWOOD — A state trooper was struck while responding to a crash on the Garden State Parkway on Wednesday evening. Several vehicles were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes near Exit 88 around 6:40 p.m., according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. Video posted by The Lakewood...
NJ weather: Timeline of rain, wind, and mild temperatures
Our one and only storm system of the week has arrived. And, as we have discussed, it's really not a "winter storm" for New Jersey. Accompanied by warming temperatures, it's going to be another wet one. Between Thursday, Thursday night, and early Friday, we're going to pick up between a quarter-inch (south) and inch (north) of fresh rainfall.
