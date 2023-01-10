Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Fire in Pawtucket prompts hazmat response
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire in Pawtucket prompted a hazmat response early Thursday morning. Pawtucket police told ABC 6 News a security guard first saw black smoke coming from a factory building just before 3 a.m. on Esten Avenue. It took firefighters over an hour to knock down...
ABC6.com
Three fires scorch Providence in under 24 hours
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence firefighters were busy Tuesday, battling three separate fires throughout the city. The first blaze was reported around 5 p.m. on Windsor St. where a fire had erupted in a multi-family home. ABC6 was on scene and caught firefighters in the basement of the property...
middletownri.com
Middletown Fire Is Hiring
Want to help people every day? Consider applying to become a Middletown firefighter. We offer a great working environment, pay and benefits and extremely high job satisfaction. Visit Fire for more. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
Turnto10.com
Police: Four children allegedly involved in Barrington day care incident
(WJAR) — Barrington police say no charges have been filed in the case of a day care worker allegedly giving kids melatonin. Police confirmed four kids under the age of 4-years-old were allegedly involved in the incident at Kids Quarters in Barrington. According to police, the owner is cooperating...
Turnto10.com
Car pummels into CVS in Pawtucket before fleeing scene
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a woman crashed a car into a CVS Wednesday night before hitting another car and fleeing the scene. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at the CVS on Newport Ave in Pawtucket around 5:45 p.m. where they discovered a damaged storefront. Police said the...
Turnto10.com
Basement fire displaces 5 adults, 2 pets in Providence
(WJAR) — Firefighters were called Tuesday afternoon to the scene of a basement fire in Providence. The chief told NBC 10 News crews on the scene that they discovered a small fire in the basement of a home on Winsor Street. Crews found a man lying on the stairs....
Rhode Island City Named Second-Friendliest in United States
Our very own Newport, Rhode Island, ended up on a list of the Friendliest Cities in the USA. Not only that, it comes in second place only to Honolulu. Talk about two very different cities. Lists like this one from StudyFinds come around quite often, with varied rankings, so by...
Police search North Shore dumpster station in connection to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
PEABODY, Mass. — The search for missing Cohasset mother of three Ana Walsh shifted from the South Shore to the North Shore after her husband appeared in court. Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation. Investigators said that blood...
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.
iheart.com
Car Crashes Into CVS Store....Again
A car crashed into a CVS Pharmacy in Pawtucket on Wednesday night. It happened at around 6 p.m. at the store on Newport Avenue, marking the third CVS that has been hit by a vehicle in Southern New England since late November. The driver, a 76-year-old woman, reportedly received several...
Evidence linked to Ana Walshe found during search of North Shore dumpster station, source says
PEABODY, Mass. — Evidence linked to missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe was located during a search of dumpster station in Peabody on Monday night and a troubling search history was found on a device that belonged to her husband, Brian Walshe, a source told Boston 25 News. In a...
25 Investigates: Hacksaw, blood-soaked rug found in search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. — Multiple sources tell 25 Investigates that cutting instruments, including a hacksaw and a rug believed to contain biological evidence, were recovered by police investigating the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three from Cohasset. Two sources speaking on the condition of anonymity said the biological...
ABC6.com
20-year-old seriously injured after Interstate-195 rollover
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. According to state police, a single vehicle went off the left side of the highway and overcompensated a turn in an attempt to correct its course. The turn caused the vehicle...
RI’s first Crumbl to open in East Greenwich
The first shop will open in East Greenwich Square between Dave's Marketplace and The Savory Grape.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police seek help locating man, 30, reported missing
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a missing man. Christopher Reilly, 30, is described as a white male with blue eyes, brown hair, five-foot-six-inches tall and weighing 250lbs. He is reported to have three tattoos, “lucky 13” on...
middletownri.com
‘Do not separate the children’: Friends of Ana Walshe appeal for custody of kids
NEWTON, Mass. — Two friends of Ana Walshe are making a plea to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families about the missing mother’s three sons. Natasha Sky and Pamela Bardhi told Boston 25 News they have reason to believe that the boys, between the ages of 2 and 6, could be placed in foster care by the end of the week.
ABC6.com
“What am I doing wrong?”: Rhode Island families crippled by housing crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the same day former state Housing Secretary Josh Saal resigned, Rhode Islanders shared their trials and tragedies surrounding the growing housing crisis. Rising rent and homeless encampments are just two of the recent trends the state has been tracking. Shirley, a Providence native, said...
