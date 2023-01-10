ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

ABC6.com

Fire in Pawtucket prompts hazmat response

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire in Pawtucket prompted a hazmat response early Thursday morning. Pawtucket police told ABC 6 News a security guard first saw black smoke coming from a factory building just before 3 a.m. on Esten Avenue. It took firefighters over an hour to knock down...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Three fires scorch Providence in under 24 hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence firefighters were busy Tuesday, battling three separate fires throughout the city. The first blaze was reported around 5 p.m. on Windsor St. where a fire had erupted in a multi-family home. ABC6 was on scene and caught firefighters in the basement of the property...
PROVIDENCE, RI
middletownri.com

Middletown Fire Is Hiring

Want to help people every day? Consider applying to become a Middletown firefighter. We offer a great working environment, pay and benefits and extremely high job satisfaction. Visit Fire for more. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Car pummels into CVS in Pawtucket before fleeing scene

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a woman crashed a car into a CVS Wednesday night before hitting another car and fleeing the scene. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at the CVS on Newport Ave in Pawtucket around 5:45 p.m. where they discovered a damaged storefront. Police said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Basement fire displaces 5 adults, 2 pets in Providence

(WJAR) — Firefighters were called Tuesday afternoon to the scene of a basement fire in Providence. The chief told NBC 10 News crews on the scene that they discovered a small fire in the basement of a home on Winsor Street. Crews found a man lying on the stairs....
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Rhode Island City Named Second-Friendliest in United States

Our very own Newport, Rhode Island, ended up on a list of the Friendliest Cities in the USA. Not only that, it comes in second place only to Honolulu. Talk about two very different cities. Lists like this one from StudyFinds come around quite often, with varied rankings, so by...
NEWPORT, RI
iheart.com

Car Crashes Into CVS Store....Again

A car crashed into a CVS Pharmacy in Pawtucket on Wednesday night. It happened at around 6 p.m. at the store on Newport Avenue, marking the third CVS that has been hit by a vehicle in Southern New England since late November. The driver, a 76-year-old woman, reportedly received several...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

20-year-old seriously injured after Interstate-195 rollover

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. According to state police, a single vehicle went off the left side of the highway and overcompensated a turn in an attempt to correct its course. The turn caused the vehicle...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police seek help locating man, 30, reported missing

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a missing man. Christopher Reilly, 30, is described as a white male with blue eyes, brown hair, five-foot-six-inches tall and weighing 250lbs. He is reported to have three tattoos, “lucky 13” on...
PAWTUCKET, RI
middletownri.com

Get Your Middletown Merchandise

Show your Islander pride with Middletown Merchandise. Get tees, hats and more from our local partners NPT Sportswear, with free local pickup available. Visit Merch online for more. #MiddletownRI. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI

