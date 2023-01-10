Virginie Glaenzer, a resident of 520 E. 90th Street on the Upper East Side of New York City, woke up one October morning to find that a huge pole holding a tall metal canister had bloomed less than ten feet from her window. It was smack in her face and blocking her pleasant view of the green playing field across the way. No advance notice, no consent, no discussion. She was upset. Other residents saw it in their windows too. Management told them they knew nothing about it. They asked a worker in the street what the pole was for, and he told them it was a 5G cell tower to provide better coverage of the area, and that they were going up all over the city. Not to worry, it wasn’t turned on yet, he said. The only sign residents had seen previous to the pole’s appearance was construction and an orange can with a notice saying “Protected Street Light Repair.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO