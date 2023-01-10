Read full article on original website
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Energy company’s plan to place 150-ton batteries on Williamsburg rooftop ignites tenants’ fears
Microgrid has spent nearly $400,000 lobbying city officials to place the energy storage equipment on the roof of 315 Berry St. since 2020 Tenants say they are terrified of being "guinea pigs," but experts say the equipment is safer than e-bikes. [ more › ]
State of the State: N.Y. Gov. Hochul proposes legalizing basement apartments in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her sweeping plans to expand access to New York housing, including a proposal that New York City be given the authority to legalize basement apartments, during her State of the State address on Tuesday. During her speech, Hochul emphasized that the Empire...
Manhattan restaurant sues NYC for $615,000 over destruction of outdoor dining shed
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) —- An East Village restaurant filed a $615,000 lawsuit against New York City and the Department of Transportation Thursday after its outdoor dining shed was destroyed. The dining shed, which cost $90,000, was torn down in October, Mimi Blitz, co-owner of Pinky’s Space, located near East First Street and First Avenue, […]
westviewnews.org
New York City — A Sorcerer’s Garden of 5G Cell Towers
Virginie Glaenzer, a resident of 520 E. 90th Street on the Upper East Side of New York City, woke up one October morning to find that a huge pole holding a tall metal canister had bloomed less than ten feet from her window. It was smack in her face and blocking her pleasant view of the green playing field across the way. No advance notice, no consent, no discussion. She was upset. Other residents saw it in their windows too. Management told them they knew nothing about it. They asked a worker in the street what the pole was for, and he told them it was a 5G cell tower to provide better coverage of the area, and that they were going up all over the city. Not to worry, it wasn’t turned on yet, he said. The only sign residents had seen previous to the pole’s appearance was construction and an orange can with a notice saying “Protected Street Light Repair.”
Mayor Adams unveils plans to turn NYC offices into 20,000 new apartments
Adams' proposals come as the pandemic has changed work policies, with people adopting hybrid working schedule The office conversion plan is a key component of the mayor and governor’s ambitious housing development goals. [ more › ]
6sqft
Lunar New Year 2023: Where to ring in the Year of the Rabbit in NYC
Lunar New Year, the two-week festival that celebrates the end of winter and welcomes in the spring and new beginnings, kicks off on January 22 and lasts until February 5. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, which is the fourth zodiac animal and considered the luckiest out of all 12 zodiacs. Ahead, find events across New York City that celebrate the Lunar New Year, from Chinatown’s annual parade and firecracker celebration to live performances by the New York Philharmonic and the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company.
cssny.org
Good Cause for Alarm: Rents Are Rising for Low-Income Tenants in Unregulated Apartments
2022 was a brutal year for rents in New York. Rents went up nearly universally. While rent stabilized tenants had limits on how much their rents could rise, market-rate tenants had none — in large part because the state Legislature failed to pass Good Cause, a bill that would allow tenants to challenge unconscionably large rent increases in court.[1] For nearly 378,000 New York City market rate tenants with household incomes under $50,000, such rent increases could very well mean eviction and potentially homelessness.
New laws will remove thousands of NYC Airbnb listings
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — Strict new laws that the City of New York plans to implement soon will remove thousands of listings from Airbnb and other short-term rental websites making it harder for hosts to rent out. The city’s argument is that it will improve the housing crisis, but hosts say it will remove […]
6sqft
Newark Airport’s Jersey-themed Terminal A finally opens
All photos courtesy of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Flickr. The new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport officially opened on Thursday, after several delays and $2.7 billion. Travelers will have no problem knowing where they are, with Garden State-themed artwork, concessions, and digital displays found throughout the one-million-square-foot terminal. The state-of-the-art Terminal A, which replaces a nearly 50-year-old terminal, is the most expensive infrastructure in New Jersey’s history, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
6sqft
Hochul’s 14-mile ‘Interborough Express’ connecting Brooklyn and Queens will use light rail
View of the Bay Ridge Branch from below 5th Ave, which would be incorporated in the proposed Interborough Express. Image courtesy of Marc A. Hermann/MTA on Flickr. The Interborough Express, a highly-anticipated train line that will connect Brooklyn and Queens, will use light rail, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in her State of the State address on Tuesday. While the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is still conducting its environmental review of the project, Hochul stated that selecting light rail would “provide the best service for customers at the lowest cost per rider,” according to a press release.
NYC delays program to ticket heavy trucks on crumbling BQE
This stretch of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is falling apart, and city officials have precious time to put in a fix. The sensors to weigh the trucks are installed, but elected officials in Brooklyn were told that plans to automatically ticket overweight vehicles are on hold. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry
Harold Hutchison on January 10, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – In an interview with Tucker Carlson Tuesday, the owner of some of New York City’s top restaurants said New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to ban gas stoves in new buildings would “devastate” his business. “For 35 years, we’ve been attacked by everybody. We had organized crime in our industry in the 30s, 70s, 80s and 90s, in the 2000s, we had corrupt Wall Street and for the last three years we’ve had government overreach,” Stratis Morfogen told Carlson. “I mean, we’ve seen it during COVID, they did things The post Top New York City Restaurant Owner says Gov. Hochul’s Gas Stove Ban Would ‘Destroy’ His Industry appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC could drop speed limits below 25 mph under Hochul proposal
The drivers of these cars could be forced to slow down under a proposal put forth by Gov. Hochul on Tuesday. Current state law prohibits the city from setting speed limits below 25 mph, or 15 mph in school zones. [ more › ]
6sqft
This $2.5M classic six is the definition of understated Upper East Side elegance
Asking $2,500,000, this three-bedroom “classic six” co-op at 333 East 68th Street is the very picture of Upper East Side prewar charm and historic beauty. The apartment has been home to acclaimed landscape artist, photographer, and former model Kate Cordsen for 13 years. Cordsen, who is noted for...
News 12
Councilmember fighting for enforcement of parking laws as double & triple parking plagues neighborhood
One Bronx councilmember is demanding that parking laws be enforced as cars continue to double and triple park outside of Horizon Juvenile Center. Councilmember Rafael Salamanca Jr. says that the parking along Brook Avenue near the juvenile center has gotten out of control. He says he’s been fighting this battle since he took office seven years ago and says the parking mess is dangerous for neighbors in his district.
GoLocalProv
More Cost-Cutting for Compass — Dumping Its NYC HQ
The Real Deal reported that real-estate company Compass was looking to sublease its 89,000-square-foot office space at 90 Fifth Avenue near Union Square on Thursday. The same day, Compass also announced it was conducting its third round of layoffs this year; in an SEC filing, the company wrote that layoffs would “allow for a path to achieve positive free cash flow in 2023.”
NYC'S SHOPLIFTING SPIKE: Adams tells WINS, 'There's a small number of people who are causing havoc in our city'
Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday spoke exclusively with 1010 WINS reporter Juliet Papa about issues affecting the city and what’s on his agenda for 2023 now that he is no longer in his “rookie year.” The takeaways:
Yusef Salaam, member of Exonerated Five, running for New York City Council
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yusef Salaam wants to bring his unique life experience to New York City government. So he’s running in the Democratic primary to represent Central Harlem in the City Council. “Who better than a person who has been affected by the system to have a seat at the table?” Salaam said Tuesday […]
cityandstateny.com
Council race in new majority Asian American district heats up
Over the course of months and multiple drafts of New York City Council maps, one thing stayed constant through the redistricting process last year: The push to create a new majority Asian American district in Brooklyn. The New York City Districting Commission’s mandate was to redraw the City Council district...
