Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Ukraine races to rescue people from Russian strike on Dnipro
DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue workers in Ukraine scrambled Sunday to pull survivors from the rubble of an apartment building hit a day earlier by a Russian missile in the southeastern city of Dnipro. Emergency crews worked through the frigid night at the multi-story residential building as the death toll rose to 23, according to the city government. The casualties were the worst from a barrage of Russian strikes on several cities in Ukraine on Saturday. The attacks also targeted the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv, ending a two-week lull in Moscow’s strikes on Ukraine’s power infrastructure and urban centers. Russia fired 33 cruise missiles on Saturday, of which 21 were shot down, according to Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.
68 Confirmed Dead After Jet Crashes Into Gorge in Nepal
At least 68 people are dead in central Nepal after a passenger jet with 72 people on board crashed into a gorge near a residential area on Sunday morning. Among the passengers were 15 foreign nationals including four Russians, two Koreans and one passenger each from Argentina, Australia, France and Ireland. The Yeti Airlines jet was flying from the capital Kathmandu to the tourist haven of Pokhara, about 80 miles west when witnesses say it flew low over a heavily populated area and then spun out of control, leaving a massive crater in the ground. At least one infant was confirmed dead in the disaster. Read it at CNN
Drug Raid Links Myanmar Army Chief’s Children to Notorious Weapons Dealer
Assets belonging to the adult children of Myanmar's military junta leader were discovered by Thai officials in a dawn drug raid in Bangkok, highlighting links between the army general and notorious criminal arms dealer Tun Min Latt. Thai police arrested 53-year-old Tun Min Latt at his apartment on Sept. 17,...
Brazil’s ‘Trump of the Tropics’ Stoked Riots—Then He Fled to Florida
In the video, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro looks like an average middle-aged man as he wanders a Publix supermarket in Orlando, Florida in black pants, glasses, and a blue polo shirt with his belly gently poking through. It was a humbling moment for the politician dubbed the “Trump of the tropics” thanks to his unabashedly pro-Trump style and pugnacious leadership.
