Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Related
news9.com
Colorado Family Makes Annual Trip To Chili Bowl In Tulsa
A Colorado family is in Tulsa for the Chili Bowl Nationals for the 10th year in a row. People in Green Country make it possible by purchasing tickets, food and hotel rooms. For 10 years now, Brett Marine makes the 10 hour trip to the Chili Bowl to make sure his son has a special seat to watch the races.
news9.com
Turkey Mountain's New Natural Stone Staircase Is Largest In State
The Turkey Mountains in Tulsa are showing off a new feature that could draw even more visitors to the area. The unique landmark is now home to Oklahoma's largest natural stone staircase. It's more than 600 feet long with the elevation going up as tall as a 10-story building. The...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Events Park Hosts Trout Fishing Clinic
Several families gathered at Events Park pond in Broken Arrow on Saturday to learn how to trout fish. Experts with Trout Unlimited demonstrated fly rod casting, fly tying, cleaning and how to catch and release a fish. Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation sponsored the events and said it's a great...
news9.com
Winganon Causeway At Oologah Lake To Get Major Facelift
Rogers County Commissioners recently approved a $19 million project to improve the causeway that crosses Oologah Lake. Located right in the middle of Oologah Lake, Rogers County commissioners say the Winganon Causeway is the only way to cross the lake for the roughly 870 drivers that use it every day. Major flooding in 2018 and 2019 washed out part of the road, a headache for Winganon Cafe manager Bailey Bible.
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Preparing For Martin Luther King Jr. Parade
Hundreds of people are preparing for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade that will stretch all through downtown Tulsa Monday morning. News On 6's MaKayla Glenn gave a preview of the event and its impact on the community during News On 6’s Sunday morning newscast.
news9.com
The Bros. Houligan Closing Midtown Location After 36 Years Of Service
Longtime customers are getting their last taste of The Brothers Houligan at the restaurant's 15th Street location. The owners are closing the location on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Bros. Houligan owners said they were presented a business opportunity they just couldn’t pass up leading to this weekend’s closure.
news9.com
Welltown Brewing Pauses Alcohol Sales After License Expires
A Tulsa brewery says they're temporarily pausing alcohol sales because their liquor license wasn't renewed on time. Welltown Brewery posted the announcement on social media, saying there was a clerical error with a third-party company they use to handle their licenses. They say they're working with them to resolve it...
news9.com
13-Year-Old Hit By Truck In Tulsa, Police Investigating
Police said a teenager was hit by a truck Sunday afternoon just two miles away form the scene of a drive-by shooting on the same day. Tulsa Police said a 13-year-old was hit by a truck near East Latimer and Yale when the driver ran a stop sign. Officers say...
news9.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Returns To Tulsa On Monday
Thousands will line the Tulsa downtown streets on Monday for this year's MLK Day parade. "We Are Stronger When Working Together,” is the theme of this year's Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Parade. This will be Tulsa’s 44th annual MLK Parade, which has grown into one of the largest...
news9.com
Plans Underway To Preserve, Improve Blue Whale In Catoosa
Some new plans are underway to preserve and even improve the Blue Whale in Catoosa. Catoosa's city manager says plans include building trails behind the whale, restrooms, a new gift shop and possibly creating a small R-V park. The city also wants to add a waterfall system in the pond...
news9.com
Muskogee Man Killed In Crash In Creek County
A Muskogee man is dead after an early-morning crash in Sapulpa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say it happened on the Turner Turnpike at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. According to troopers, 61-year-old John Williams died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not...
news9.com
OHP: 49-Year-Old Killed In Osage County Crash
A 49-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:51 p.m. on State Highway 20 near County Road 5455. A vehicle driven by George Schulz, 49, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 20...
news9.com
Skiatook Man Killed In Head-On Crash In Osage Co.
A Skiatook man is dead after a crash in Osage County on Thursday evening. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Bradley Prather was driving east on County Road 2130, about 9 miles from Avant, when he veered left and hit another car head-on. Troopers say Prather was not wearing...
news9.com
Collinsville Family Gets New Car With Help From Local Church
A Collinsville family has a new car after the one they had got totaled after a hit-and-run on Highway 169. The family might be familiar. We shared the Wagner's story several weeks ago when their family car was totaled, and they never found the driver who hit them. The crash...
news9.com
Playground At Helmerich Park Destroyed By Fire, TFD Investigating
The Tulsa Parks Department is again planning to rebuild a playground destroyed by fire. A play set at Helmerich Park, at 73rd and Riverside, was set on fire early Friday, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. The fire destroyed the equipment, which was part of a $250,000 renovation of the...
news9.com
Jarrett Farms Now Open With New Ownership, Renovations
A popular resort in Ramona is back open on Saturday with new ownership and modern renovations. There's 114 acres of land at the Jarret Farms. The property has been open since the 80s and the new owners say they are excited to bring it back to life. The Resort at...
news9.com
Tulsa Church Collects Supplies For 'Crates For Ukraine' Non-Profit
A local church is collecting supplies for a non-profit that helps Ukrainians in need. Douglas Shepherd has lived in Ukraine since 1994 and is a team leader of missionaries in the Presbyterian Church in Ukraine. When the war started, he created "Crates for Ukraine" for people to donate things like...
news9.com
Police Arrest Man Accused Of Trying To Break Into Cars At Tulsa Dealership
Police say a man is in custody on Friday morning accused of trying to break into cars at a car dealership in Tulsa. Police say the man was caught by a security guard at the Fowler Ford dealership, near 31st and Sheridan, after he saw the man on security cameras and alerted Tulsa Police.
news9.com
6-Year-Old Shot In Drive-By Shooting, Tulsa Police Investigating
Tulsa Police are looking for the person who shot a 6-year-old girl in the chest during a drive-by shooting. Officers said the young girl is in critical condition on Sunday. Tulsa Police say a quiet Sunday morning erupted in gunfire when a 6-year-old girl was shot in the chest during a drive-by shooting near Apache and Yale.
news9.com
Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail
An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
Comments / 0