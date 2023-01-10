ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margate Crime Update: Employee Steals 3k From Dunkin’ Donuts

Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through January 7. The bicycle theft was reported at 5470 W. Sample Road (Planet Fitness). The victim parked his black and green Mongoose Bicycle in front of Planet Fitness in the bike rack, and when he returned, the bicycle was gone. The bike is valued at approx—$ 300.
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Distraction thieves caught on camera stealing shapewear from small shop

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crafty crooks made off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a South Florida store. The shoplifters distracted employees as they snatched shapewear off the hangers, last Thursday, at a family-owned Peppertree Plaza Store off West Sample Road. Now, the store owners...
MARGATE, FL
wflx.com

Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton

Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways and front yards in some city neighborhoods on Saturday. Some of the neighborhoods that were targeted are located between two very busy streets— Dixie Highway and U.S. Route 1....
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police: Coral Springs mother left 2 boys home alone to go to bar

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother in Coral Springs has been accused of child neglect after, police said, she left her two young sons home alone for five hours. According to Coral Springs Police, Tykyera Dexter left the children, ages 5 and 8, by themselves inside their unit at The Barrington Club apartments, located along the 10700 block of West Sample Road, Saturday night.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest road rage suspect who attempted to shoot driver

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of road rage has led to a man’s arrest. On Thursday, 25-year-old Rafael Garcia faced a judge after police said he crashed into another driver and tried to shoot him. The incident happened Wednesday, at around 6 a.m., along Northwest 87th Avenue and...
DORAL, FL
CBS Miami

Boy, 14, struck by car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A 14-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a bad crash in Fort Lauderdale. Police said in a written statement that police were called to NW 13th Street and NW 8th Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a child struck.The boy had been riding a scooter at the time of the crash, authorities said. CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh talked with a witness on the scene -- and why she feels speed bumps are not enough.A witness, who did not want to show her face, told CBS4 she ran over to help."And when I...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

House fire in West Palm Beach under investigation

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home Saturday morning. The fire was reported at around 8:24 a.m. at a home on the 200 block of E Lakewood Road. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke billowing from the home. It took firefighters 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees

U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boynton Beach Police Chase Ends At McDonald’s At Boca Center

UPDATE: THREE SUSPECTS NABBED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 7:48 p.m. — Boynton Beach Police just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The Boynton Beach Police Department has taken three suspects into custody after a car chase that led them to Boca Raton. The suspects were occupying a black BMW that was reportedly […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Mario Donevski

After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away

A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man

There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
MIRAMAR, FL

