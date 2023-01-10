Read full article on original website
margatetalk.com
Margate Crime Update: Employee Steals 3k From Dunkin’ Donuts
Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through January 7. The bicycle theft was reported at 5470 W. Sample Road (Planet Fitness). The victim parked his black and green Mongoose Bicycle in front of Planet Fitness in the bike rack, and when he returned, the bicycle was gone. The bike is valued at approx—$ 300.
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
cw34.com
14-year-old boy dies after crashing motorcycle into pickup truck in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A teenager died in a crash Saturday night while on his motorcycle. On Jan. 14, a 14-year-old boy was traveling west on Tangelo Boulevard near Hall Boulevard in Loxahatchee. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he failed to stop at a stop sign...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested after burglars try to break into South Miami home using rock, steal Mercedes; at least 4 at large
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man days after several people caught attempting to break into a South Miami home using a large rock. Surveillance video captured two subjects trying to enter a house through the garage in the area of Southwest 87th Street and 58th Avenue, early Saturday morning.
WSVN-TV
Distraction thieves caught on camera stealing shapewear from small shop
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of crafty crooks made off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a South Florida store. The shoplifters distracted employees as they snatched shapewear off the hangers, last Thursday, at a family-owned Peppertree Plaza Store off West Sample Road. Now, the store owners...
Wellington man, 76, dies after wrong-way crash
WELLINGTON — A 76-year-old Wellington man who appeared to be “having a medical episode” died Saturday morning after traveling the wrong way on a major road and then crashing into a curb, police said. According to a witness, at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Jeffrey Baker left his...
wflx.com
Police investigating antisemitic flyers left at homes in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are investigating an apparent act of antisemitism. Witnesses told WPTV a pickup truck tossed packets onto the driveways and front yards in some city neighborhoods on Saturday. Some of the neighborhoods that were targeted are located between two very busy streets— Dixie Highway and U.S. Route 1....
WSVN-TV
Police: Coral Springs mother left 2 boys home alone to go to bar
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother in Coral Springs has been accused of child neglect after, police said, she left her two young sons home alone for five hours. According to Coral Springs Police, Tykyera Dexter left the children, ages 5 and 8, by themselves inside their unit at The Barrington Club apartments, located along the 10700 block of West Sample Road, Saturday night.
Boca Raton Man Breaks Blue Maserati, Charged With DUI After Night At Area Bar
From “Crazy Uncle Mike’s” To Palm Beach County Jail. Breath Test: Three Times Legal Limit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is facing a DUI charge after allegedly slamming into the back of a vehicle on Federal Highway with such force, […]
Ex-DEA agent faces second-degree murder charge 5 months after road-rage incident
A Drug Enforcement Administration agent is now facing a second-degree murder charge, five months after a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach and a death later of a 67-year-old man.
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
Road Rage Shooter Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Opening Fire on Sawgrass Expressway
A man arrested after firing his gun after a road rage incident was sentenced on Friday. Brandon Beever, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, received three years in prison for opening fire at another driver during a road rage incident on the Sawgrass Expressway. According to victim Bill Fyfe, 63, of Coconut...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest road rage suspect who attempted to shoot driver
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of road rage has led to a man’s arrest. On Thursday, 25-year-old Rafael Garcia faced a judge after police said he crashed into another driver and tried to shoot him. The incident happened Wednesday, at around 6 a.m., along Northwest 87th Avenue and...
Boy, 14, struck by car in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A 14-year-old boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a bad crash in Fort Lauderdale. Police said in a written statement that police were called to NW 13th Street and NW 8th Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. on a report of a child struck.The boy had been riding a scooter at the time of the crash, authorities said. CBS4's Jacqueline Quynh talked with a witness on the scene -- and why she feels speed bumps are not enough.A witness, who did not want to show her face, told CBS4 she ran over to help."And when I...
Palm Springs police seek tips after 3 killed in shooting
Palm Springs police said they are continuing to investigate a chaotic shooting that left three people dead, including what now appears to be two students from Palm Beach Central High School.
wflx.com
House fire in West Palm Beach under investigation
West Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home Saturday morning. The fire was reported at around 8:24 a.m. at a home on the 200 block of E Lakewood Road. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke billowing from the home. It took firefighters 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
wflx.com
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
Boynton Beach Police Chase Ends At McDonald’s At Boca Center
UPDATE: THREE SUSPECTS NABBED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE @ 7:48 p.m. — Boynton Beach Police just provided BocaNewsNow.com with the following statement: “The Boynton Beach Police Department has taken three suspects into custody after a car chase that led them to Boca Raton. The suspects were occupying a black BMW that was reportedly […]
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away
A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man
There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
