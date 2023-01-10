Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Vintage Julie Andrews Photos and Succulents Added to Carousel Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
Two weeks after the grand opening of the Carousel Coffee at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, a few more decorations have been added to the otherwise bland shop. Carousel Coffee is located in the lobby, replacing Dundy’s Sundries, which closed permanently in October. A black-and-white photo of Cinderella Castle has...
BREAKING: Daily Housekeeping Returning to All Deluxe Resort Hotels at Walt Disney World
Since the Walt Disney World Resort hotels started reopening to Guests after the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, housekeeping service had to be periodically adjusted due to labor shortage and other issues. As Walt Disney World continues to adapt to meet the needs of Guests, the decision has been...
Former Disney Background Artist William Silvers Returns to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Disney animation lovers have a haven at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with the return of former Disney artist William Silvers‘ booth at the Germany Pavilion. William Silvers Art Inc. Silvers served as a background artist on a number of Walt Disney Animation Studios films, including...
Tree of Life to Undergo Repainting Beginning January 15 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be spruced up with a repainting beginning Sunday, January 15. Though repainting will mostly take place overnight, some structures connected to the project (such as scaffolding and platforms) may be in view of guests during park operating hours. During the refurbishment, select walking trails around the Tree of Life may also be temporarily closed. No end date has been set as of the writing of this article.
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Animal Kingdom & Disney Springs 1/8/23 (New MagicBand+ Designs, Sunrise Cupcake, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Ear Headband, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It’s a beautiful day and we are looking forward to spending the day here. We will be doing some shopping and trying some snacks. We also plan on stopping by Disney Springs later to see if there is anything new we can find. Adventure is out there!
New Mickey and Friends Tote Bag Available Now at Walt Disney World
While perusing the Emporium at Magic Kingdom today, we found this new purple Mickey and Friends tote bag!. This purple tote bag is adorable! The bag is a light, lavender shade of purple while the bottom and straps are a touch darker lilac shade. The bag has various Disney characters...
UPDATE: Construction on Pacific Wharf Reimagining Seemingly Yet to Begin at Disney California Adventure
Earlier today, we announced that construction had begun on the reimagining of Pacific Wharf, a small mini-land of restaurants at Disney California Adventure based on San Francisco, which is set to be reimagined to San Fransokyo, from “Big Hero 6.” After stopping by to take a look for ourselves, it seems constructions has not yet begun.
Schedule Announced for Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic 2023 at Walt Disney World
Disney has announced the dates for the 2023 Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic events at Walt Disney World parks. Moonlight Magic will take place on February 8 and 15 at EPCOT. It will be held on May 11 and September 13 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It will be on July 11 and August 2 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. And at Typhoon Lagoon on May 23 and August 23.
NEW ‘Up’ Carl and Ellie Plush Set Now Available at Disneyland
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and this new plush set featuring Carl and Ellie from “Up” is the perfect gift for that special someone in your life!. This Carl & Ellie plush set is absolutely adorable. The set includes a young Carl and Ellie in an orange, heart-shaped box. The box is designed to look like a “box of chocolates” you might give a loved one on Valentine’s Day. The box reads “Carl & Ellie” and has a grape soda cap pinned to the orange “bow”.
Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport Celebrates Disney100 with Special Fountain Show, Character Greetings, and More
Although there’s no Disney property in Singapore, the famed global hub is getting in on the fun of the Disney100 celebration with some special festivities at the iconic Jewel Changi Airport mall, attached to the airport bearing the same name. There’s a special show, photo spots, and even a limited time character greeting!
100 Years of Wonder Takes Over World of Disney at Disney Springs As 50th Anniversary Fades Away
World of Disney in Disney Springs has been decorated for 100 Years of Wonder, celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. The decorated section is in the west room. A giant 100 is projected on the floor and on the back wall. Purple backgrounds with silvery sparkles have...
Coleman Art Brings Star Wars, Pirate Ships, and More to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
During the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, the France Pavilion is home to Coleman Art, where a pair of artists are on hand to kick off the festival. Both James Coleman and Rodel Gonzalez will make appearances at this booth. While there is artwork here inspired by Disney...
Disney Orders ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Revival by Dan Povenmire
Disney has ordered 40 episodes of a “Phineas and Ferb” revival from original creator Dan Povenmire as part of his deal with Disney Branded Television. The 40 episodes will be split into two seasons, Variety reports. “Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and...
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Disney Announces Tron Opening Date, Free Resort Parking, Park Reservation Changes and More!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, January 15th at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Disney announced a slew of changes this week, based on feedback from the guests! And Tron finally has an official opening date!. We’re back with more news and discussing the...
4th Edition HippopotoMai-Tai Tiki Mug Available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar
A 4th edition of the HippopotoMai-Tai tiki mug has been released at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel. Trader Josh and Trader Dave of @enchantedtikibar on Instagram shared an image of the new mug, which is orange. Previous editions of the mug have been turquoise, clear, and tan.
NEW Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie Now Available
Walt Disney World celebrated it’s 20th anniversary back in 1991, but guests visiting Magic Kingdom in 2023 can stop by Main Street Cinema to grab one of these 20th anniversary hoodies!. Walt Disney World 20th Anniversary Hoodie — $64.99. This gray hoodie features the classic Walt Disney World...
Figment Popcorn Bucket Will Be Sold Via Mobile Order During 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Last year, pandemonium and insanely long lines ensued when the Figment popcorn bucket exploded in popularity during the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. To alleviate the expected high demand, Walt Disney World has announced the ever-popular popcorn bucket will be available via Mobile Order!. Last year due to...
New Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Hoodie and Youth Shirt at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A new Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster hoodie and youth shirt have parked at Rock Around the Shop in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This hoodie has a white torso, but blue sleeves and a blue hood. A Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster-branded guitar is on the front with wings and...
Take Art for a Ride With the Return of Spin Art to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Art gets physical at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with the return of Spin Art to the Germany Pavilion, just steps from the Outpost. The process is relatively simple. The guest writes their name on the canvas, then chooses up to four different colors. Then, they hop...
Name Works Brings Customized Art Once Again to the Germany Pavilion for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Looking for a piece of personalized art at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts? Check out Name Works, which has returned to the Germany Pavilion. The booth offers customized pieces, featuring unique art inside a name that makes for a personal piece. It’s a one-of-a-kind gift for any occasion. (Editor’s note: While Disney spells “Nameworks” as one word, the artists use “Name Works,” and we have followed their styling.)
