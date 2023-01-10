Read full article on original website
Houston Press
A New Omicron Variant Poses a Threat With Already Growing COVID-19 Cases in Houston
A new dominant variant of COVID-19 in the Northeast leaves Houston bracing for impact and the possibility of a third brutal winter wave reminiscent of those in 2021 and 2022. The latest variant of the omicron family, XBB1.5, started to rapidly accelerate in both New York and New England in early January, said Dr. Peter Hotez Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
houstonpublicmedia.org
COVID-19 numbers increase in Houston region as vaccine immunity wanes, fatigue in precautions
The number of COVID-19 patients in Harris County hospitals continues to increase since the holidays. According to the Houston Health Department, more than 15% of Covid tests are coming back positive, and the amount of virus in the city’s wastewater is 917% above the baseline level set back in 2020. That means the virus is spreading fast.
fox26houston.com
COVID-19 cases increasing in Houston, positivity rate at 19%
HOUSTON - New cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the Houston area. The positivity rate sits at 19%, which is up from nearly 16% last week. This is a trend happening across the nation and the Biden administration has taken notice. The White House is extending the COVID public health...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Adopts New Construction Worker Safety Policy
Today, a new policy introduced by Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee to improve the safety of workers on Harris County construction projects was unanimously adopted by Commissioners Court. Thousands of working people are killed on the job every year, and millions more suffer serious injury or illness. This takes...
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
Washington Examiner
Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions
A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
HCSO: Misunderstanding leads to brief detention of adults who dropped off infant who died from SIDS
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were briefly detained Tuesday due to a misunderstanding after a dead child was brought to a northwest Harris County hospital, according to authorities. Initially, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials said the two people were detained due to a "death investigation." They...
KFDM-TV
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
Men who overdosed on Christmas in Galveston bought laced cocaine from same dealer, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after Galveston police said he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to two men who died from overdoses on Christmas. The victims were found unconscious within miles of each other along Seawall Boulevard and police said they both got the drugs from the same person at the same party. They both later died at area hospitals.
‘Gruesome scene at best’: Texas man accused of decapitating wife
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A Texas man is accused of murdering his wife, leaving her decapitated in a small home in a rural area, authorities said Wednesday. Jared James Dicus, 21, of Magnolia, was charged with murder in the death of Anggy Diaz, 21, of Magnolia, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
2 Texas Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
Dutton On Calls To Axe STAAR Test: “We Don’t Need To Listen To Them”
Hopes that the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test would be abolished or reformed in the coming legislative session were quashed in a webinar last week. State Rep. Harold Dutton (D-Houston), who chairs the Public Education Committee, said “we don’t need to listen to them” regarding opponents of the STAAR test.
Student arrested for making violent threat against Lee HS days after student-athlete was murdered
Goose Creek CISD said a student was arrested after posting a social media threat regarding possible violence at Robert E. Lee High School in connection to the 16-year-old's death.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston Community College reveals first two bachelor’s degree programs
Houston Community College will offer two new bachelor's degree programs starting in fall 2023. Students can obtain a four-year degree in Applied Technology in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and Applied Science in Healthcare Management. "We’re just excited about being able to offer these two degrees because we know that we’re...
thekatynews.com
Important Dates For The City of Katy
If you have your calendar handy, mark these important dates for 2023:. Public hearing on reinstatement in accordance with Article IV, Section 7, of the Home Rule Charter. Texas MS 150, 2023 Bike Ride, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 – April 30, 2023. 10th Annual No Label 5K, Saturday,...
thekatynews.com
“Why Stay at Home When You Can Go”
In 2003, a 95-year-old Katy Senior inspired the moto used for the Fussell Center’s monthly “Senior Stuff” newsletter. The Senior Services Department believes that it’s important to seniors to stay busy and on-the-go because it helps keep them young at heart. The department strives to accomplish this through a variety of activities and programs.
Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed
KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
12newsnow.com
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday for paying a teenage hitman to murder his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Fratta...
thekatynews.com
Beach Clean-Up at Seawolf Park
Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 – 4 p.m. Calling people of all faiths, or no faith at all, to care for our shared environment! We will remove trash polluting a shoreline along Galveston Bay at Seawolf Park in Galveston, helping to protect and restore the beautiful bay ecosystem. This event will offer activities for all ages and skill levels, so bring the whole family! Supplies will be provided. You just need sun protection, bug spray, a reusable water bottle, and closed-toe shoes. This beach clean-up is organized by the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston in partnership with Galveston Bay Foundation. Registration for this event is limited and required for participation. Register at: https://x.gldn.io/e/qL7Gec2Dbwb. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com or Lisa Scobel at lscobel@galvbay.org for more information.
