Houston Press

A New Omicron Variant Poses a Threat With Already Growing COVID-19 Cases in Houston

A new dominant variant of COVID-19 in the Northeast leaves Houston bracing for impact and the possibility of a third brutal winter wave reminiscent of those in 2021 and 2022. The latest variant of the omicron family, XBB1.5, started to rapidly accelerate in both New York and New England in early January, said Dr. Peter Hotez Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

COVID-19 cases increasing in Houston, positivity rate at 19%

HOUSTON - New cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the Houston area. The positivity rate sits at 19%, which is up from nearly 16% last week. This is a trend happening across the nation and the Biden administration has taken notice. The White House is extending the COVID public health...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Adopts New Construction Worker Safety Policy

Today, a new policy introduced by Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee to improve the safety of workers on Harris County construction projects was unanimously adopted by Commissioners Court. Thousands of working people are killed on the job every year, and millions more suffer serious injury or illness. This takes...
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Washington Examiner

Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions

A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Men who overdosed on Christmas in Galveston bought laced cocaine from same dealer, police say

GALVESTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged after Galveston police said he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine to two men who died from overdoses on Christmas. The victims were found unconscious within miles of each other along Seawall Boulevard and police said they both got the drugs from the same person at the same party. They both later died at area hospitals.
GALVESTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston Community College reveals first two bachelor’s degree programs

Houston Community College will offer two new bachelor's degree programs starting in fall 2023. Students can obtain a four-year degree in Applied Technology in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and Applied Science in Healthcare Management. "We’re just excited about being able to offer these two degrees because we know that we’re...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Important Dates For The City of Katy

If you have your calendar handy, mark these important dates for 2023:. Public hearing on reinstatement in accordance with Article IV, Section 7, of the Home Rule Charter. Texas MS 150, 2023 Bike Ride, Saturday and Sunday, April 29 – April 30, 2023. 10th Annual No Label 5K, Saturday,...
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

“Why Stay at Home When You Can Go”

In 2003, a 95-year-old Katy Senior inspired the moto used for the Fussell Center’s monthly “Senior Stuff” newsletter. The Senior Services Department believes that it’s important to seniors to stay busy and on-the-go because it helps keep them young at heart. The department strives to accomplish this through a variety of activities and programs.
KATY, TX
KHOU

Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed

KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Beach Clean-Up at Seawolf Park

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2 – 4 p.m. Calling people of all faiths, or no faith at all, to care for our shared environment! We will remove trash polluting a shoreline along Galveston Bay at Seawolf Park in Galveston, helping to protect and restore the beautiful bay ecosystem. This event will offer activities for all ages and skill levels, so bring the whole family! Supplies will be provided. You just need sun protection, bug spray, a reusable water bottle, and closed-toe shoes. This beach clean-up is organized by the Interfaith Environmental Network of Houston in partnership with Galveston Bay Foundation. Registration for this event is limited and required for participation. Register at: https://x.gldn.io/e/qL7Gec2Dbwb. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com or Lisa Scobel at lscobel@galvbay.org for more information.
GALVESTON, TX

