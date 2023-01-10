Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Related
LSUSports.net
LSU Track and Field Wins 10 Event Titles to Open Up 2023 Season
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program opened up its 2023 season on Friday afternoon at the Carl Maddox Field House. The Purple Tiger was highlighted with 10 event titles and four top-ten marks added to the LSU history book. The day was kicked off for...
LSUSports.net
Basketball Falls On The Road To No. 4 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide attempted 33 three-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, the most in a college basketball game since 2018 and made 14 of those attempts en route to a 106-66 win over LSU Saturday afternoon at Coleman Coliseum. With a crowd of over...
LSUSports.net
Burrell Named to 2023 Bowerman Watch List
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU men’s track and field sprinter Sean “Squirrel” Burrell, a two-time NCAA champion, has been named to the 2023 Watch List for the prestigious Bowerman Award. The Bowerman is an annual award given to the year’s best men’s and women’s student-athletes in...
LSUSports.net
LSU Hosts Purple Tiger Meet on Friday at Maddox Field House
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program opens its 2023 indoor season on Friday when the Tigers host the annual LSU Purple Tiger Meet at the Carl Maddox Field House. Admission is free for all LSU track and field home meets during the 2023 season. Meet...
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Faces No. 12 Kentucky In SEC Opener
LEXINGTON, KY. – No. 10 LSU Gymnastics continues its road trip as the team travels to Lexington to face No. 12 Kentucky on Friday, January 13, at 5 p.m. CT in Rupp Arena. The top-20 matchup between the Tigers and the Wildcats opens conference matchups and will be nationally televised on ESPN2. John Roethlisberger will be in the arena on the play-by-play call with Alicia Quinn as the analyst. The first rotation is set for 5:02 p.m. CT in Lexington.
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Falls to No. 12 Kentucky On The Road
LEXINGTON, KY. – No. 10 LSU Gymnastics fell in its SEC opener against No. 12 Kentucky on Friday night with a score of 196.575-197.125 in Rupp Arena. “Tough night losing Kiya and Bryce, but we have to keep moving forward and keep fighting,” said head coach Jay Clark. “I’m proud of the leadership and fight we had to the finish, but now we have got to have some people step up.”
LSUSports.net
Football Adds Three Power-5 Transfers for 2023
BATON ROUGE – Three highly-touted transfers from Power 5 programs have joined the LSU football team, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Thursday. The three recent additions to the Tiger roster include cornerback JK Johnson from Ohio State, cornerback Duce Chestnut from Syracuse and edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo from Texas.
LSUSports.net
Women’s Tennis Opens Spring Season at Torero Tennis Classic
San Diego, Calif. – The LSU women’s tennis team will open its 2023 spring schedule when they take the courts in the Torero Tennis Classic, hosted by the University of San Diego, on Friday morning at the Hogan Tennis Center. Tournament Format. The Torero Tennis Classic is an...
Comments / 0