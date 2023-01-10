CINCINNATI, Ohio – Travelers through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport(CVG) will be able to enjoy Braxton Brewing Co. when the brand’s newest taproom opens in Concourse A this spring. CVG and Braxton are proud to announce construction on this taproom has begun, and visitors will be able to enjoy the local favorite – and nationally-recognized craft beer leader – in the 1500 sq. ft. space, which will have a unique design for the airport location.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO