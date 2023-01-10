Read full article on original website
Motorola launches the Moto G Play 2023
Motorola has a foothold in the premium smartphone market, but its bread and butter is the mid-range sector. The Lenovo-owned company just launched the latest addition to its popular Moto G series. The Moto G Play 2023 just launched today, and you might to look into this device. This phone...
Fresh Galaxy S23 Ultra renders show the phone in all four colors
Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra has appeared in a fresh set of seemingly accurate renders. They are reportedly obtained from the company’s official press materials. The images show the phone from various angles in all of its rumored colorways. The Galaxy S23 Ultra shows up in new renders.
The Play Store now promotes TikTok in landscape mode
Google is working on making Android a better platform for tablets, and that has trickled down to other developers. Just recently, TikTok released the landscape version of its app, and Google is promoting it on the Play Store, according to 9To5Google. TikTok has been the king of vertical-scrolling videos for...
Google Photos backup terminology is now easier to understand
Google Photos backup terminology is now easier to understand thanks to a slight change from Google. The company essentially changed some writing in the menu, to make things simpler overall. Google makes Google Photos backup terminology easier to understand. The company decided to update two terms in the menu, and...
Galaxy S23 Ultra gets improved speakers, more stable cameras
Smartphone enthusiasts are now counting down to Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 launch. The new flagships will debut on February 1, 2023. And as the day comes closer, leaks are coming thicker with more information. Reputed tipster Ice Universe recently shared some details about the Galaxy S23 Ultra that we haven’t heard before. The new Ultra flagship from Samsung will reportedly come with improved speakers, an improved microphone, and better camera autofocus and stabilization.
Best accessories for the Galaxy A14 5G
Now that you have your new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, it’s time to start looking for the best accessories for it. There are tons of add-ons that you can equip your phone with to make the overall experience better. Since there are so many products out there that can...
Samsung brings 360 Audio Recording to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Today, Samsung is rolling out some new features to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 series, which will allow you to better capture the world around you. First up is 360 Audio Recording for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Through a software update, you’ll be able to record video using your earbuds. Giving you realistic audio for the video that your Galaxy smartphone is recording. That’s all without using any bulky professional equipment. The buds are able to pick up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud. This places viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest.
Fossil smartwatches to get quarterly updates, Google Assistant support
Fossil smartwatches may get updates more frequently and consistently in the future, at least the Gen 6 and newer models. A Fossil executive recently said that the company is planning to push quarterly feature updates and security patches to its Wear OS 3-powered wrist wearables. The executive didn’t elaborate on the plans, though.
Google will bring in-meeting reactions to Meet
Video chat platforms like Google Meet, Zoom, Microsoft Temas, etc. have been building up on useful features over the past couple of years. This is to make the work-from-home life easier for frustrated former office workers. Google Meet will soon add in-meeting reactions to the platform. Not too long ago,...
Bill Gates went to Samsung HQ and upgraded to Galaxy Z Fold 4
Microsoft founder Bill Gates revealed last year that he uses Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 as his primary smartphone. He said that in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session in May 2022. The billionaire philanthropist has now expectedly upgraded to a new phone. And no prizes for guessing what he is using now. Gates has upgraded to none other than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. He revealed that in a similar Reddit AMA yesterday.
Dark spots appear on some Pixel 6 series displays
The Pixel 6 series had its fair share of issues since launch, and another one was just spotted. Some Pixel 6 series units now have dark spots on the display. Needless to say, this is quite odd. Dark spots appear on some Pixel 6 series displays. This issue doesn’t seem...
Google is giving the Stadia controller a new feature soon
When Google announced the Stadia shutdown, fans of the service were left disappointed, but not just about the service going away, also the lack of Bluetooth support for the controller. See, the Stadia controller, for some, is a masterclass in controller design. For others, it’s just a nice controller but they don’t want it to go to waste and become a paperweight.
Google may let Pixel Users customize their lock screen shortcuts
It’s an exciting time for Pixel owners now, as Google just rolled out the latest QPR (Quarterly Platform Release). It’s the second QPR for Android 13, and it foreshadows some interesting features coming to Android. According to 9To5Google, Google may soon let Pixel users customize their lock screen widgets.
Wear OS 3 finally comes to the Skagen Flaster Gen 6
The Skagen Flaster Gen 6 is one of many smartwatches that weren’t part of the Wear OS 3 upgrade. At least not initially. Android Police reports that the device is now starting to receive the software update. This will bring it in line with Fossil’s other Gen 6 watches that got the update last year. This also puts it on equal ground with devices like the Google Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch 5 series from Samsung. Both of which launched with the software.
Screenshot Flow app allows you to create diagrams from screenshots
There are all sorts of interesting apps available in the Play Store. We stumble upon new ones on a daily basis, and the Screenshot Flow app is a good example. This app allows you to create diagrams from your screenshots, basically. The Screenshot Flow app allows you to create diagrams...
Google Chat makes starting group chats a bit faster
So, it seems that Google is getting all its ducks in a row in regard to its messaging platforms. Hangouts has been laid to rest, and the company is going all in on Google Chat. However, the company is still bringing improvements to the platform. Google announced (via Android Police)that starting group chats in Google Chat will be much faster.
LitWallz is a wallpaper app with an excellent UI design
If you’re looking for a new wallpaper app for your Android smartphone, LitWallz is worth taking for a spin. This app is not new, it has been around for quite some time now, but it does have a lot to offer. LitWallz is a wallpaper app with a great...
Nothing Phone 2nd Android 13 beta brings new wallpapers and more
The Nothing Phone (1) is working on introducing its users to the Nothing OS experience on Android 13. It’s currently testing the new platform on beta users (this will include users in the US), and the next beta has just dropped. The second Android 13 beta for the Nothing phone brings some neat additions. This comes to us from 9To5Google.
Google Meet brings 360-degree backgrounds to Android and iOS
Google Meet is marketed as a business-focused platform, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t add in some fun features. Right now, the company is working on bringing a new feature to the mobile app. Google Meet will soon add 360-degree backgrounds to its Android and iOS apps.
Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G available in the US for $200
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is now available for purchase in the US. Launched at CES 2023 last week as the first Galaxy A model of the new year, the new budget 5G smartphone from the Korean brand comes with a relatively modest price tag of $199.99. Galaxy A14 5G...
