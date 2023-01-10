Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
Suspect Arrested for Murder of José Velasquez
Ventura County, CA: The person responsible for the disapearance and murder of 35-year-old José Velasquez has been arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and identified as 37-year-old Rotherie Foster, 37, from Camarillo, according to a VCSO news release on Friday, Jan. 13. Velasquez was reported missing to...
vidanewspaper.com
Felon Arrested with a Loaded Firearm and Narcotics Violations
On Friday, January 6, 2023, West County Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) detectives were conducting directed enforcement on known subjects who are on probation with probation search terms. During this operation, SEU detectives contacted Nicholas Coronado a 25-year-old of Oxnard and Veronica Robles a 44-year-old of Oxnard in the 1900 block...
Fontana Herald News
Man on probation is arrested after he is allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs
A man who was on probation was arrested after he was allegedly found to be possessing illegal drugs, according to the Rialto Police Department. In a Facebook post on Jan. 10, the Rialto P.D. said it works closely with San Bernardino County Probation Department to ensure subjects on active probation remain within the terms set forth for them by the courts.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana convict busted for selling drugs by the SAPD
The SAPD’s Vice Unit initiated a narcotic sales investigation involving a female adult. During the investigation, detectives were lead to an RV associated to the female. With the assistance of SAPD Directed Patrol Officers, they contacted the occupants of the RV, where one of the subjects was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).
Fontana Herald News
Convicted felon is found to be in possession of weapon in San Bernardino
A convicted felon who was out on parole was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a weapon in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the front of a business in the area of 2nd and I streets. It was reported that a subject was parked to the front of the business and was unresponsive, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 12.
KTLA.com
Thieves rob victim of $560,000 in jewelry off 22 Freeway in Orange County
Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department are investigating after $560,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a person’s car in broad daylight off the 22 Freeway Thursday. Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 12:41 p.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Street and Trask Avenue, according...
Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale
Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
Bakersfield Now
2 Russian citizens arrested in $3M marijuana grow bust in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Tehachapi Police Department (TPD) and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) arrested two Russian national citizens Friday morning for owning and operating an estimated $3 million dollar indoor marijuana grow operation. Viacheslav Truskov, 59, and Vera Truskova, 55, of Burbank are charged with...
Orange County mother facing prison after son is exposed to fentanyl
An Orange County woman is facing more than a decade in prison after she was charged with four counts related to child abuse and endangerment after her young son was exposed to fentanyl and stopped breathing. Jacqueline Hunter, 30, of Irvine, has been charged with “one felony count of child abuse and endangerment, two misdemeanor […]
Family of father killed during LAPD shooting seeks justice
The family of a father who was shot and killed during an encounter with Los Angeles Police officers is demanding justice and accountability for his death. Takar Smith, 46, a father of six, was one of three people who were killed during separate encounters with officers within the first week of 2023. After Takar was […]
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Shooting Victim (01/13/23)
On January 13, 2023, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department communications center received several calls from residents reporting gunshots heard in the 400 block of Gloria Court. Oxnard Police officers responded to the area and located a 22-year-old male Oxnard resident suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
pasadenanow.com
Police Make Arrests in Murder of Man in Pasadena
Pasadena police arrested two people in connection to a murder last year. Police arrested David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and 32-year-old Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, both of Pomona, in connection with the October 30 murder of Martrell Eric Robinson, 21. Police found Robinson’s body shortly before 1:30 a.m. on after responding...
sgvcitywatch.com
Pomona Duo Jailed, Accused of October Murder in Pasadena
PASADENA - Police announced the arrest of a man and woman accused of homicide in the October 30 fatal shooting of a Rialto man. David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, are facing one count each of homicide after the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office formally filed charges January 11. The duo were arrested January 9, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
kvta.com
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Missing Camarillo Man
A suspect has been arrested for murder in the case of a Camarillo man who went missing last July and whose remains were found in October in the Santa Monica Mountains. Friday, the authorities announced they had arrested 37-year-old Rotherie Durell Foster, also of Camarillo, in connection with the murder of 35-year-old Jose Antonio Velasquez.
Man pleads not guilty to human trafficking charge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles man accused of arranging to meet someone he believed was 16 and put them to work as a prostitute has pleaded not guilty to a human trafficking charge. Hassan Ivon Bryant, 24, pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $250,000 bail. “Bryant advised he intended to […]
GV Wire
Fentanyl Suspect Re-Arrested. This Time, He Won’t Bail Out.
A Los Angeles man arrested and released last week for fentanyl possession in Fresno County is back in custody. This time, he faces no bail. Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives initially arrested Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, on Jan. 3 near Cantua Creek. He was charged with possession of 12.5 pounds of fentanyl and heroin. He spent approximately 16 hours in jail, after being released on “zero-dollar bail,” a pandemic-era program instituted by the Fresno County Superior Court to ease jail overcrowding.
Man who tossed dog over fence at a Riverside cell tower arrested
Authorities on Thursday announced they had taken the man caught on video tossing his dog over a razor wire-topped fence at a Riverside County cell service tower into custody.
kvta.com
Ventura Police In Standoff With Graffiti Vandal And Other Stories
Ventura police were involved in a standoff with a graffiti vandal Friday morning that lasted for more than four hours. It began with a citizen's report of two males "tagging" the wall under the 101 overpass at Victoria Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the suspects fled on foot and...
gardenavalleynews.org
Rapper threatened by Sheriff in local strip mall
According to a story a la.streetsblog.org, 34-year-old local rapper Feezy Lebron was sat in his car in a Gardena strip mall parking lot in the area of 149th and Crenshaw Boulevard, when he was approached by LA County Sheriff’s Department deputies and threatened with death. Shortly after the event,...
Pipe-wielding Tesla driver attacks cars on Glendale freeway
Frightening video captured the moment a Tesla driver stopped to violently attack a car on the 2 Freeway during a road rage incident in Glendale. In the video, the Tesla driver is seen slamming on his brakes, hopping out of his SUV, running toward the victim’s car and striking it multiple times with a large […]
