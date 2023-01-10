Read full article on original website
US student dies trying to climb into her locked Airbnb in Cancun
A 20-year-old woman from Massachusetts died while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, after she fell from a balcony while trying to access her locked Airbnb.Leah Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, found herself locked out of her Airbnb in Cancun on 6 January, according to NBC Boston. She tried to access the building by climbing onto her third-floor balcony.Ms Pearse slipped during her climb and fell, reportedly dying instantly upon impact, according to her obituary.She was described as "an outstanding individual who encompassed the full range of human emotions with such a depth and compassion for other that...
'Delta Airlines' Flight Forced to Abort Takeoff and the Footage Is Pretty Scary
Passengers must have been pretty freaked out.
Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off
In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
Amazon is expanding Buy with Prime to all US retailers
In brief: Amazon's Buy with Prime service will soon be available from more US-based retailers. The Prime membership benefit, which launched on an invite-only basis last April, allows participating retailers to leverage Prime shopping benefits on their own direct-to-consumer online stores. Prime members shopping on a participating store's site will enjoy the same benefits they are used to from Amazon including a seamless checkout experience, fast and free shipping, and an easy returns process.
The US Department of the Interior has a significant password issue
Facepalm: An audit performed on the Department of the Interior has shown the state of security practices adopted within the US Government. As it turns out, passwords used by highly valued assets are very easy to crack with the right equipment. The Office of Inspector General oversighting one of the...
Nothing Phone (1) comes to the US as a $299 hamstrung beta
Facepalm: Nothing is bringing its inaugural smartphone to the US, albeit not in the traditional sense. The London-based tech firm has announced a beta membership program for its US audience. In exchange for $299, members will receive a final model of the Phone (1) featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage (the same one that is sold globally). It'll come loaded with Nothing OS 1.5, which is powered by Android 13, and you'll also have the opportunity to claim a Nothing Community Black Dot.
Some Intel software can be downloaded in Russia again because of "warranty obligations"
In brief: Russian media is reporting that Intel and Microsoft are allowing downloads of their respective software/drivers in Russia and Belarus, something that was prohibited in 2022 as a result of sanctions stemming from the Ukraine invasion. In February and March last year, after Russia invaded Ukraine, Intel became one...
Congress refuses Army request to spend $400 million on Microsoft HoloLens-based headsets
What just happened? The controversial deal between Microsoft and the US Army for the military branch to buy 6,900 HoloLens-based headsets at the cost of $400 million has been blocked by congress. As a consolation, the government approved $40 million for Microsoft to build a new and improved version that soldiers will hopefully hate less.
Bill Gates reveals which phone is his new daily driver
In a nutshell: Bill Gates has an impressive CV: co-founder and, at various times, chairman, chief executive officer, president, and chief software architect of Microsoft; the sixth wealthiest person in the world; author; and renowned philanthropist. But what people really want to know is which phone he uses as his daily driver. That question has now been answered, and it seems Gates is a fan of foldables, though not ones from his former company.
