Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
NASDAQ
TCBI September 15th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TCBI options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
NASDAQ
New to Investing? Take a Look at These Funds
When you're just starting to invest, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. Instead of rushing in and buying something you don't understand, purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an excellent first move. ETFs are similar to mutual funds, except they trade like a stock. There...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Investors might want to bet on COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade
A decade is a long time to maintain a fast pace of growth. Yet it's not impossible to find businesses that can grow at above-average rates for 10 years or more, buoyed by their strong competitive advantages. These stocks can deliver fortune-building gains to their shareholders. Here are three competitively...
NASDAQ
DB or NABZY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Deutsche Bank (DB) and National Australia Bank Ltd. (NABZY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
NASDAQ
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - RSP, HAL, ALGN, UHS
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: RSP) where we have detected an approximate $166.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.5% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 231,330,000 to 232,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of RSP, in trading today Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) is trading flat, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) is up about 1.2%, and Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) is up by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the RSP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of RSP, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is Clorox an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy?
Clorox (NYSE: CLX) offers investors steady dividend payments along with a potential for capital gains. Let's take a closer look at this defensive stock. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than Clorox.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: FVD, IFF, CTSH, NEU
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (Symbol: FVD) where we have detected an approximate $104.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.8% decrease week over week (from 311,940,884 to 309,390,884). Among the largest underlying components of FVD, in trading today International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) is up about 0.1%, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) is off about 1.4%, and NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU) is lower by about 1.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the FVD Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of FVD, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
NASDAQ
Why Sotera Health Stock Rocketed a Whopping 115% This Week
A massive dark cloud hanging heavy over Sotera Health (NASDAQ: SHC) was lifted on Tuesday. After the company announced it had settled a clutch of lawsuits arising from alleged malfeasance by a subsidiary, relieved investors pushed its stock well higher across the subsequent trading days. All told, the stock more than doubled with a weekly gain of over 115%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
NASDAQ
Better Buy: Shopify Stock vs. MercadoLibre Stock
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Mercadolibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are fast-growing e-commerce stocks. This video will consider which growth stock is the better buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023. 10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre. When our...
NASDAQ
Is Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: COWZ
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the COWZ ETF (Symbol: COWZ) where we have detected an approximate $193.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 224,000,000 to 227,950,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of COWZ, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
CD Rates Today: January 13, 2023—Earn 4.5% Interest Or More
Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay 4.21% and higher, depending on the CD’s term. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations. Highest CD Rates. Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each...
NASDAQ
Qualcomm Continues to Hover Near Its 52-Week Low. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Even though chip manufacturer Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) produced solid revenue and profits in fiscal 2022, nervous investors dropped the stock by 40% last year. The company has fallen out of favor on Wall Street as demand for its primary product has declined. The good news is that industry experts expect...
NASDAQ
GRMN Crosses Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.92), with the stock changing hands as low as $96.89 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
NASDAQ
Why Hologic (HOLX) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Hologic (HOLX), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This medical device maker has an...
Comments / 0