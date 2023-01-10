Read full article on original website
3 Top Breakout Stocks Worth a Buy in 2023
This year, astute investors should apply an active investing approach, which primarily involves zeroing in on those stocks whose prices vary within a narrow band. If the stock price falls below this channel, it could be the best time to sell it off. However, the best time to buy a stock as per this strategy is when it is about to break above this trading band. Such stocks offer the prospect of impressive gains.
Notable ETF Outflow Detected - IGF, PAC, WMB, KMI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: IGF) where we have detected an approximate $130.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 3.1% decrease week over week (from 86,000,000 to 83,300,000). Among the largest underlying components of IGF, in trading today Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B de C.V. (Symbol: PAC) is up about 2%, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) is down about 1.2%, and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) is lower by about 0.6%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IGF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IGF, versus its 200 day moving average:
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: COWZ
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the COWZ ETF (Symbol: COWZ) where we have detected an approximate $193.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 224,000,000 to 227,950,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of COWZ, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) Soars 20.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY shares ended the last trading session 20.7% higher at $20.10. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. Investors are upbeat about the company’s...
Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2023: NATI,WIT,SMTC,SPCE
Technology stocks were edging higher late in Friday trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both adding 0.3%. In company news, National Instruments (NATI) jumped over 16% on Friday after the software firm said its board of directors has begun a review of its strategic alternatives in a bid to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company. The company also approved a limited rights plan expiring in one year to thwart an unwanted takeover offer.
NuVasive (NUVA) Suffers From Macro Headwinds, Price Issue
NuVasive NUVA business suffers frompricing and payers pressure, reimbursement issues and a competitive landscape. The stock bears a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). During the thirdquarter of 2022, NuVasive’s revenue missed the consensus mark by 0.8%. The company’s performance continues to be challenged by inflationary costs, supply chain disruptions, volatility in foreign exchange rates and the persistent COVID-led impact.
1 ETF That Could Turn $100 Per Month Into $500,000 With Next-to-No Effort
Investing in the stock market isn't always easy, but it's especially challenging during periods of volatility. Stock prices have plummeted over the past year, and it can be tough to differentiate the good investments from the bad in times like these. But if you invest in the right places, you could potentially see lucrative returns when the market inevitably recovers.
TCBI September 15th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI) saw new options begin trading today, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 245 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TCBI options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
AMD vs. Nvidia vs. Intel: Which Stock Could Get the Biggest Boost From New Data Center Chips?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) MI300, Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Falcon Shores, and Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Grace Hopper Superchip, which are the next generation of chips entering the data center market. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
New to Investing? Take a Look at These Funds
When you're just starting to invest, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. Instead of rushing in and buying something you don't understand, purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is an excellent first move. ETFs are similar to mutual funds, except they trade like a stock. There...
EPAM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $341.85, changing hands as high as $343.30 per share. Epam Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Exceptional Growth Stocks Down More Than 60% to Buy Before They Start Soaring
In many ways, 2022 was a year like no other -- and not in a good way. Supply chain issues resulting from COVID-19, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the worst year on Wall Street since the Great Recession wreaked havoc on investor portfolios. All three major market indexes plunged...
IX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Orix Corp (Symbol: IX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.97, changing hands as high as $83.05 per share. Orix Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Reasons to Add MYR Group (MYRG) to Your Portfolio Right Now
MYR Group Inc. MYRG is implementing targeted strategies to capture new market opportunities in the evolving clean energy landscape while continuing organic and acquisitive expansion. These make it a solid investment option in the utility sector. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a...
Will LendingClub (LC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering LendingClub (LC), which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This company that connects borrowers and lenders online has seen a nice streak of...
All You Need to Know About COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Investors might want to bet on COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant...
9 Large-Cap Stocks With Unusual Options Activity: GOLD, FSLR, ABBV and 6 Others
While many investors brush off options, many others like to “follow the flow.” In other words, they want to know what the big funds and institutions are doing. We can follow their footsteps when looking for unusual options activity. Thankfully, there’s a leaderboard of options activity for both...
Is Pepsi an Excellent Defensive Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023?
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) sells snacks and beverages people are likely to buy despite decreasing consumer income. This video will answer whether PepsiCo stock is an excellent defensive dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 11, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 13, 2023.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index of 30 of the most elite businesses on the planet. But not all of these businesses' underlying stocks have delivered similar results over the past decade. A $10,000 investment in health insurer UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in December 2012 would have been...
